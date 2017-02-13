Record-Setting Day as Beast Thump Fuel 

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – To say that the Brampton Beast’s win over the Indy Fuel on Sunday afternoon was a significant one would be an understatement.

David Ling earned First Star honours with a pair of goals and an assist, while Chris Leveille added a pair of tallies and David Pacan, Brandon Marino and David Vallorani each recorded a three-point night as the Beast set a new franchise record for consecutive victories at six games, fighting hard for a 7-4 win at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

David Vallorani recorded three helpers, leaving him with 55 points on the season, pulling him into a tie with Jason Pitton for the most ever points recorded by a member of the Beast in a single season, originally set during the 2013-14 Central Hockey League season.

Not to be outdone, goaltender Zach Fucale made 29 saves to tie 2013-14′s Kristofer Westblom for most victories by a Beast netminder in a single season at 18.

The trio of David Ling, David Pacan and Brandon Marino got the Beast off to a flying start in the first period, as each of the three skaters had a pair of points to their credit by the end of the opening 20 minutes.

The Beast were the first to find the back of the net early in the first period. Ling showed great patience and poise with the puck at the left wing circle before unleashing a perfect wrist shot that beat Fuel starter Jake Hildebrand high on the blocker side at 6:56.

The Fuel got it back less than a minute later as Matt Rupert banged in a loose puck at 7:36 to tie the game at 1-1.

The Beast would add another tally late in the opening period to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. David Pacan slammed home his team-leading 27th goal of the season off a perfect tape-to-tape feed from Ling at 15:58.

The Fuel came out flying to start the second period with a pair of early goals to give Indy a 3-2 lead. Chris DeSousa netted his first of the year at 2:04. Just a few minutes later, the Fuel earned their first lead of the game as Alex Wideman beat Fucale at 5:12.

The Beast didn’t buckle under the pressure and managed to tie the game just over a minute later. David Vallorani cut into the zone and dropped a perfect pass for Chris Leveille, who snapped a flaming wrist shot beyond the glove of Hildebrand at 6:31.

Later in the second period, Rupert stole the puck away from Fucale behind the goal and slid out in front to score his second goal of the game at 10:36, giving the Fuel a power play goal and a 4-3 lead heading into the final frame.

Whatever Beast Head Coach Colin Chaulk said to his team during the second intermission must have worked, as the Beast netted four unanswered tallies to come away with their franchise record sixth consecutive win.

The Beast tied the game just 3:26 into the final period as Jordan Henry received the puck in the high slot off the stick of Connor Crisp and buried his third goal in his last two games to extend his point streak to an impressive six games.

Leveille notched his second goal of the game just over three minutes later as he broke in on a 2-on-1 with Vallorani. The Beast leading scorer placed a perfect pass onto the tape of Leveille who made no mistake, restoring the Brampton lead at 5-4 at the 6:36 mark.

The high-flying Beast weren’t done yet. Ling added his second of the game off a perfect doorstep feed from Mathieu Gagnon at 12:39. Vallorani earned the secondary assist, giving him his franchise record-tying 55th point of the season.

Brandon Marino added to his already-impressive evening with an empty-netter in the final minute of play to finish the scoring for the Beast.

Notes: Molson Three Stars: 3) Leveille (BRA) 2) Rupert (IND) 1) Ling (BRA). With a three-point night, David Pacan now has seven points (2G, 5A) in his last two games. Pacan now sits with 27 goals on the season and is only two goals back of matching Andrew Fournier’s single-season goal-scoring record, set at 29 goals during the 2013-14 Central Hockey League season. Ling, Leveille and Henry each scored a goal to push their point streaks to six games. The Beast will take a few days off before heading to Wheeling to face the Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Wednesday.