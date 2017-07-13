Rolling Road Closures – Final Leg Torch Run For Special Olympics

Peel Region – Peel Regional Police are proud to be partnering with Special Olympics Ontario to host the upcoming 2017 Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Summer Games.

The Games kick-off this week, and to accommodate the Special Olympics Torch Run, there will be some rolling road closures. On Thursday, July 13, 2017 from 5:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

, the final leg of the Torch Run will leave the Peel Regional Police 22 Division parking lot at 7750 Hurontario Street in Brampton and runners will make their way to the Powerade Centre for the Opening Ceremony. The following is the order of the rolling road closures throughout Brampton:

Sir Lou Drive East Bound from Malta to Hurontario Street

North Bound Hurontario Street – curb lane will be blocked off

East Bound on Steeles Avenue – curb lane will be blocked off

South Bound Kennedy Road – curb lane into North Side of Powerade Centre on East Side of Roadway





