RUBY SAHOTA ELECTED CHAIR OF THE ONTARIO FEDERAL LIBERAL CAUCUS

01/02/2017 – Ottawa, Ontario – Ms. Ruby Sahota, Member of Parliament for Brampton North, was elected Caucus Chair of the Ontario Federal Liberal Caucus at a meeting held on February 1st 2017.

As Caucus Chair, MP Sahota will preside over meetings, lead discussion and act as an important link between Ontario Liberal MPs and the Cabinet and Government. MP Sahota is excited about this new leadership opportunity and thanks her predecessor, MP Marco Mendicino (Eglinton-Lawrence), for his hard work and dedication as Caucus Chair.

“It is a tremendous honour to be elected as Caucus Chair of the largest regional Liberal Caucus. I plan on ensuring all caucus members have the opportunity to highlight issues that affect their riding and region.” said MP Ruby Sahota “The Ontario Liberal MPs in this Caucus are from very diverse backgrounds and regions, and I intend to ensure that we come together and present a clear message on what Ontario needs to Cabinet and the Prime Minister.”

The Ontario Federal Liberal Caucus is comprised of the 79 Liberal Members of Parliament elected in the Province of Ontario. As part of the broader team of Liberal MPs from across the country, the Ontario Caucus brings forward issues and concerns that matter to their constituents. Working together, this Caucus tackles important issues such as jobs and the economy, environment, immigration, small business, health care and many others, providing practical ideas to National Caucus and Cabinet. Making up nearly half the National Liberal Caucus, Ontario has a strong voice in its elected MPs, defending Ontario’s interests and making Canada stronger as a whole.





