Sajjan: Trip to India focused on strengthening ties between Canada-India 

As Canada’s Minister of National Defence, Minister Sajjan’s upcoming trip to India is focused on strengthening the strong bilateral relationship between Canada and India, and deepening collaboration in a number of areas, including defence and security, innovation, culture, and trade.

Minister Sajjan is a proud Canadian, with a lifetime of service to Canada, as a member of the Canadian Armed Forces, a member of the Vancouver Police Department, and now as the MP for Vancouver South and as Canada’s Minister of National Defence.

He is not scheduled to meet with any representatives from the Punjab government on his trip.