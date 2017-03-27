Sheridan Celebrates Grand Opening of Hazel McCallion Campus Expansion

Mississauga, ON: Today marked the official opening of the long-awaited Hazel McCallion Campus (HMC) expansion, a 5-storey, 225,000 square foot building known as the HMC B-Wing that will increase enrolment capacity in Mississauga to over 5,600 students. The event drew over 200 guests, including provincial and municipal elected officials, donors and industry partners.

Dr. Mary Preece opened the formal proceedings and acknowledged the $67.7 million in infrastructure funding provided by the provincial government to support the construction of B-Wing. She also thanked the City of Mississauga for its donation of the land on which HMC is situated, as well as the many private donors who contributed to Sheridan’s Get Creative Fundraising Campaign, which raised $9 million to support the expansion.

Those in attendance included The Hon. Deb Matthews, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development; The Hon. Charles Sousa, Minister of Finance and MPP – Mississauga South; The Hon Dipika Damerla, Minister of Senior Affairs and MPP – Mississauga East – Cooksville; and Amrit Mangat, MPP – Mississauga – Brampton South.

Hazel McCallion, Sheridan’s inaugural Chancellor, noted that “I’m so proud to be the first Chancellor of this great institution, that is making it possible for our young people to go out in the world, and make a difference – in other words, to prepare them not to fear the future, but to shape it.”

“Investing in high-quality postsecondary education is about more than expanding access and affordability,” said Minister Matthews. “It is also about investing in innovative learning spaces that provide students with the opportunity to gain hands-on learning experience in state-of-the-art facilities – experience that will help them get the skills they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow. The Ontario Government is proud to support the energy efficient expansion of Sheridan’s Hazel McCallion Campus. I know it will serve students well for decades.”

“Supporting the development of state-of-the-art facilities, like the Sheridan College Hazel McCallion campus, is part of our plan to build up our highly skilled workforce and grow our economy,” said Minister Sousa. “Providing greater access to innovative postsecondary learning spaces will enable Ontario students to develop the new skills they need for our changing economy.”

“The just completed phase 2 of Sheridan College Hazel McCallion campus more than doubles capacity,” said Minister Damerla. “This much needed expansion gives Ontario’s third largest city a state-of-the-art college that it deserves. This is a big win for Mississauga.”

“On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Council, we join Sheridan in celebrating the official opening of Phase Two of the Hazel McCallion Campus, located on nearly nine acres of prime land made possible through a partnership between Mississauga and Sheridan,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “Sheridan’s Mississauga campus is located directly on the planned Hurontario LRT route. This will make it easier for students, faculty and staff to get to and from campus. Investing in education is city-building and this occasion marks another milestone as we move ahead with our plans for a complete city – a place where people can earn an education, find a well-paying job and enjoy an unrivalled quality of life right here in Mississauga.”

“During this exciting period in our City’s evolution, we celebrate the continued revitalization of our downtown core with the successful completion of Sheridan College’s Phase 2 building,” said Ward 4 Councillor John Kovac. “As the local City Councillor for Ward 4, I am grateful to have been a part of our City’s collaboration with Sheridan and welcome all of the students attending class here. I thank all those who have been so hard at work, helping to realize Mississauga’s and Sheridan’s shared vision for a thriving downtown.”

Attendees had the opportunity to explore a variety of interactive exhibits, all reflective of one of the event’s twin themes: creativity and sustainability. They included a public exhibit in the Creative Campus Gallery entitled “human: purposeful creativity for our communities”; a sustainability living lab; and a display from the Material Connexion Library, a first-in-Canada collection of innovative materials for interior design and architecture that is housed in the new facility.

About the New Building:

HMC B-Wing was designed by Moriyama & Teshima and Montgomery Sisam – Architects in joint venture, and embodies Sheridan’s Creative Campus philosophy and commitment to sustainability. Its features include a creativity commons where students can mingle and collaborate; a public Gallery showcasing the creativity of the Sheridan community; and the Institute for Creativity.

Programs offered in the building include a grouping related to sustainable built environment, including Architectural Technology, Interior Design, and Interior Decorating. Programs in Advertising , Marketing and Visual Merchandising complement the business diploma and degree programs that have been offered at HMC since its opening in 2011.

The building is built to LEED Silver specifications with potential for Gold. Sustainability features include smart building infrastructure, zero waste foundations, water efficiency and reuse, lighting and ventilation as well as the use of sustainable materials.



