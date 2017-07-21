SARDAR SARUP SINGH CHOWDHARY, FATHER OF MR VIKRAM CHOWDHARY(HOST – TALKING HEADS SHOW ON CHANNEL Y) HAS PASSED AWAY

HEART FELT CONDOLENCES FROM Y MEDIA AND MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE.

Funeral Details and Message from Vikram Chowdhary

I am deeply saddened to inform that my father Sardar Sarup Singh Chowdhary passed away this morning here in Canada after a prolonged fight with Cancer. His passing was peaceful and painless. His funeral will be held this Sunday and bhog Shri Anand sahib path will be at 3.15pm same sunday 23rd July at Gurdwara Sunpac in Brampton.

