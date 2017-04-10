SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – 10TH APRIL 2017

COURTESY : IANS

1. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was at Juno Beach in France, where he condemned the chemical weapons attacks carried out by the Assad regime. In what is being called a major announcement, Trudeau said: “There is no question that anyone who is guilty of the types of war crimes against innocents, against children — that Assad and his regime are — needs to be held to account, and we need to move as quickly as possible toward peace and stability in Syria that does not involve Bashar al-Assad. Countries that have been supportive of the Assad regime bear some of the responsibility for the chemical attacks on innocents, civilians, on children last week.

2. On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Vimmy Ridge, Trudeau has said the Canadians cannot forget the sacrifices of its soldiers and they will be forever grateful. Similar events were held in Brampton as well that were attended by Mayor Linda Jeffrey and Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon along with others.

3. YMedia is covering Vaisakhi celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa currently. Reception will take place in the evening.

4. Egypt has declared a state of emergency after two deadly bombings targeted Coptic churches on Palm Sunday. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks. The death toll has risen to 49 while 78 people have been injured.

5. In Saudi Arabia, three Pakistanis were beheaded for transporting drugs to the kingdom.

6. Sweden observed a minute of silence to honor those killed and wounded in a truck attack on shoppers in Stockholm. In this incident four people had died and 15 killed.

7. Tensions between India and Pakistan have increased as Kulbhushan Yadhav has been given death sentence. Though India has protested on the decision but Pakistan’s take is Yadhav was caught in Balochistan spying for India and was involved in a number of terrorist activities. India thinks he has been brought from somewhere else and has told Islamabad, Yadhav’s death will be considered as a ‘pre-meditated murder’ and no Pakistani will now be released from any Indian jails. Global community is concerned on these new developments between the two neighbours that will further add fuel to a troubled relationship.

8. In J&K by-poll elections eight people died.

9. Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has urged everyone in the parliament not to talk against former army chief Raheel Sharif who is heading the military alliance of KSA. He informed former army chief Raheel Sharif was permitted by the government to take up the job.

10. Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath talked to Southasian PULSE radio on a number of issues including high Hydro rates, healthcare services, and youth unemployment among others.

11. In IPL 10 today, Kings XI Punjab is facing Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royal Challengers Bangalore has elected to bat.



Related posts: