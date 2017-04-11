SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES -11TH APRIL 2017 

In a Quebec accident, four people have died, three of whom were from the same family.

A new report shows in wake of high price of buying another house, Canadians are reluctant to sell their current home.

Two Punjabi have been arrested for being alleged suspects in the theft of a truck in Brampton.

Three people died in a school shooting in California in what is being called a domestic dispute. The man shot dead his wife who was a school teacher and later killed himself also. During this two school kids were also injured. Later one died, one got seriously injured.

The UN has given Malala Yusafzai the honour of Youngest UN Messenger of Peace. Malala will also address the Parliament Hill after which Trudeau will give her honorary citizenship. Current Messengers of Peace include Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Douglas, Stevie Wonder, Jane Goodall, and Jordanian Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein. The 19-year-old Malala Yousafzai, resident of Swat Valley was shot by a Taliban in 2012.

White House has said the US is open to further action on Syria. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Russia asking it to back off but Russia is saying that the Assad regime did not do anything wrong.

Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs who is in Italy to see if sanctions be applied on Russia or not. She said Russia has a chance to get on the right side of history and leave supporting the Assad regime. She said: “Russia needs to decide whether it wants to double down on its support of a murderous regime that is committing war crimes, or whether right now it wants to say, ‘You know what? We do not want to be associated with this, this is not where we want our country to be.”

G7 nations are meeting the Middle Eastern leaders to resolve the Syrian issue. Meetings are being held with the UAE, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia to end a six-year civil war. G7 will also try to push Russia to join the new peace efforts on Syria.

A poll in USA shows 51% of Americans support Trump’s airstrike on Syria, 40% oppose it.

About 1,032 people were executed in 23 countries in 2016 under a death penalty sentence. China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Pakistan are in among top five. USA for the first time is on number seven. It does not exist in Canada and in 2016 no one was given death sentence in India. Amnesty International has also urged to finish.

A drunk-driving mother who had three times over limit, has been jailed for overturning car with a toddler in the back. The car went up in air 14 feet. Tania, 32, had a kid 20-month-old at the back of the car when this incident took place.

Pakistani Senators have denounced past military interventions in government saying there is no such provision in constitution and urged to stop military intervention. PPP leader Farhatullah Babar has said even before Musharraf several military dictators took over the country showing no respect for the constitution. He said if the 1948 address of Jinnah to soldiers is heard carefully, one will understand how military has been told to only guard the country. Raza Rabbani urged to raise the issue in front of Human Rights Commission. Lawmaker Kakkar also said Pakistan is fast becoming a security state but still no action is taken against military rulers.

India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said if Kulbhushan Yadav is hanged, Pakistan will face serious consequences. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said Yadav has spying charges and must e punished. Yadav is given 60 days to appeal. The Indian government has called Yadav’s sentence a pre-meditated murder. Congress leader Shashi Tharror has claimed Pakistan is violating international law. Even Amnesty International wants the hanging to be stopped. BJP leader and former home secretary RK Singh has said India should formulate strict policy with Pakistan adding many terrorist come from Pakistan but they are not given death sentence. On this issue all Indian parties seem to be together but opposition is asking that in 2015 Modi suddenly landed in Lahore to meet Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif so why can he not use his influence to stop this hanging.

A Brussel-based think tank has said in its report that any new 26/11-like attack by Pak-based terror groups could spark India’s fury and result in war. They have mentioned two such outfits – Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammed who take up those activities. It said same condition existed after Uri attacks but things settled after India’s surgical strikes on Pakistan. It says USA must be aware of these developments.

An arrest warrant has been issued against Kejriwal in Modi Defamation Case as the former commented against Modi in Assam.

NDA has decided to fight 2019 Lok Sabha polls under Modi’s leadership.

India and Australia have signed six pacts but trade deal still remains elusive. Malcolm Turnbull, Prime Minister of Australia has said his country will give uranium to India which has presented the best example of vikas. A civil nuclear deal between the two was signed three years back.

The centre has said income source and assets of poll candidates and their kins must be revealed.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has said after liquor ban, his state will fight against dowry system and child marriages.

Minister Harsimrat Badal is seeking special Punjab assembly session to adopt Harinder Malhi’s 1984 Motion. Congress has said it will support along with Punjab chief minister Capt and others. Grewal, a BJP leader has denounced Ontario motion saying USA and Canada should not interfere in Punjab’s internal affairs. He said what they did with Red Indians was a genocide and must concentrate on that.

Pakistan and West Indies are playing third ODI. The series stands at 1-1.

In IPL 10 today Pune Supergiants takes on Delhi Daredevils.