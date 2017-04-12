SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – 12TH APRIL 2017 

Bank of Canada keeps its overnight lending rates the same. The bank expects that the GDP will expand by 2.6% in 2017, up from its January projection of 2.1%, before slowing to 1.9% in 2018 and 1.8% in 2019.

Malala Yousafzai will be in Canada today. Malala Yousafzai will get honorary Canadian Citizenship. Before her it was given to Nelson Mandela in 2001, to Dalai Lama in 2006, and to Karim Aga Khan in 2010. Malala Yousafzai will address the Canadian Parliament also.

A bank – National Bank was robbed in Brampton yesterday at 4pm. The bank was located at Bovaird and Hurontario Rd.

Some cash and things were looted by three men at a covenience store located at James Potter and Williams Parkway around 10pm.

Ivanka Trump, a mother of three kids, after seeing the horrible chemical attacks in Syria convinced her father Trump to bomb Syrian airbase. Among killed, 30 were kids. Among killed, 30 were kids.

Pentagon has said the US recognises Pakistan’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism. With this over $500 million US aid that was thought to be beheld has been released for Pakistan.

Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rehman has announced that Pakistan has become the first country in South Asia to test 5G services.

US security experts have informed on Kulbhushan Jadhav: Can kiss goodbye to India-Pak dialogue. Meanwhile, the Indian coast guard ships ICGS Arinjay saved two Pakistani commandos out of the six after their boat overturned. Both were given medical aid also.

India has announced that surgical strikes after Uri attack destroyed terror launch pads but they have become active again.

PU student council president Nishant Kaushal has condemned the stone pelting incident and called it a black day. Policemen who called some students traitors, took back those allegations and released the boys.

Capt Amarinder is in Mumbai to woo investors. Anil Ambani has offered to provide ‘cheaper’ power and start metro rail projects in Punjab. He also presented his father’s book to Capt on this occasion.

A census report in Australia shows that Indians are becoming the biggest migrant group in Victoria. reportin Australia shows that Indians are becoming the biggest migrant group in Victoria.

Supreme Court of India has asked both Punjab and Haryana to resolve the issue of SYL soon as it might create problems in coming days.

In IPL 10 today Sunrisers Hyderabad are facing Mumbai Indians.