SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES 21ST MARCH 2017 

Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa wants to increase on capital tax gain in federal budget. He has asked Morneau to take steps to “improve housing affordability.” Sousa has said: “There have been a number of independent sources that have cited that speculation in the [Toronto] marketplace is much greater than it was even in the Vancouver market,”

Jassi Sidhu murder-extradition hearing in Supreme Court continues. According to details in 1994, Sidhu traveled to India and fell in love with Sukhwinder (Mithu) Singh Sidhu, a poor rickshaw driver that was not liked by her family. But she still married him five years later. In April of 2000, Sidhu told RCMP of threats given to her by her family for marrying someone they did not like. Later Sidhu traveled to India and made a statement to local police that Mithu did not force her into marriage, that her uncle made a false allegation. In June, Jassi and Mithu were attacked by a group of armed men. The next day, Jassi’s body was found in a canal. Indian police alleged her mother and her uncle are involved in her death. In 2005, seven men were convicted in Jassi’s death. Indian police allege they were paid by Badesha and Malkit to carry out the killing.

Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Justin Kuijer, 42 in connection with death of his seven-year-old stepson. Police has informed he might be armed.

According to TD Economics Chief Economist Beata Caranci do not see the red hot real estate market cooling off anytime soon. There has a jump of 10 to 15 per cent in Toronto house prices over 2017, and will go up by 20 to 25 per cent. Recently BMO had called it a bubble. But experts think the foreign buyers tax in Vancouver, will attract people to Toronto.

The US has banned electronics on flight from eight countries in the Middle East. These include laptops, e-readers, cameras, tablets, printers, electronic games and portable DVD players. The ban will apply to nonstop flights to the US from Cairo in Egypt; Amman in Jordan; Kuwait City in Kuwait; Casablanca in Morocco; Doha in Qatar; Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia; Istanbul in Turkey; and Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

FBI Director James Comey confirms the FBI is investigating Donald Trump’s associates for ties to Russia

Pakistan-India will hold a high level meeting on the issue of waters. The Kishanganga and Ratle hydropower projects can be redesigned.

CM Yogi Adityanath has sent tough message against corruption on the second day in office in UP. He has shown the desire to make UP a dream state. He has asked bureaucrats to release details of all their assets within 15 days. Similar instruction was given to his 47 cabinet ministers yesterday. Yogi also met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Delhi he met with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior BJP leaders, Rajnath Singh and Amit Singh also.

India has the world’s fourth highest number of billionaires with Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani at the top of the 100 super rich Indians, according to a list released by Forbes magazine. The list has been topped by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for the fourth year in a row. He has been the richest person in the world for 18 out of the past 23 years. Gates has a fortune of $86 billion, up from $75 billion last year, followed by Berkshire Hathaway chief Warren Buffet with a new worth of $75.6 billion. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos’s worth is now $72.8 billion, while US President Donald Trump is ranked 544 on the list with his net worth of $3.5 billion. India houses 101 billionaires, the first time it has over 100 super rich individuals. The US continues to have more billionaires than any other nation, with a record 565, up from 540 a year ago. China is number two with 319, and Germany has the third most with 114.

Navjot Sidhu wants to carry on with TV but Capt Amarinder is seeking legal opinion from Punjab’s Advocate General Atul Nanda who has confirmed an inquiry was sent to him and he will inform them in time. But Navjot Kaur Sidhu has said if a legal objection is served, Sidhu will end his TV shows but why is he being asked to end now. On this occasion Sidhu said he will not end his TV career. After 6pm what he does is no one’s business. He said many people join politics to make money but he on the contrary takes money from my own pocket to help people.

A 51-year-old alleged member of Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), Gursewak Singh Babla has been arrested by Delhi Police’s the crime branch from Punjab. Senior crime branch officials said that Babla was involved in over 75 cases. According to police, Babla was wanted by the special cell, anti-terror squad of Delhi Police.

The Punjab Government has appointed Bharat Inder Singh Chahal as advisor to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Chahal, who will hold the rank of a Minister of State, has previously served as Capt’s media advisor during his previous tenure as chief minister from 2002-2007. An old associate of Amarinder’s, Chahal would again be seen in the important role in the new Congress government.

Rana Gurjeet Singh is not happy will the decision of not having red beacon on ministers’ cars. He said these lights are a must.

Australian media has reported that Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is always creating controversies that can have bad affect on his career as well.