SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES 22ND FEBRUARY 2017

COURTESY : IANS

1. Conservative motion to counter MP Iqra Khalid’s anti-Islamophobia motion was defeated by the Liberals as their motion asked to remove word ‘Islamophobia’ from it. The motion was supported by BQ, NDP, and the Conservatives. A total of 165 supported against it while 126 were in its favour.

2. MP Deepak Obhrai talking on M-103 has asked if Canadian laws are failing Muslim communities here. He has asked the reason of bringing this motion adding it is dividing the country.

3. Fingerprinting of those charged in tax evasion by CRA may have travel restrictions at border. All the 70,000 police officers will also have access to this information within Canada. The information will also be shared with the US border officers and US Homeland Security. Offenders can be sent back on US border. Tracking will start from April 1. Once the name is cleared once charges are withdrawn.

4. No disconnection of electricity in winter for non-payment of bill might be possible in Ontario. Every year connections of 60,000 are cut during winters. Opposition has said as hydro rates are high and so it is difficult for people to pay. Thus during winter connections will not be cut as it is wrong.

5. Montreal police chief has asked provincial police to investigate at least three internal matters as two former police officers pointed towards it.

6. No smoke alarms were found in Brampton house. The fire killed Jyoti Kapadia, 45, her husband Iftekhar Niazi, 48, and their daughter Amina Kapadia, 19 just recently.

7. Trump’s men outline plan to crack down on illegal immigrants and it is being said the 11 million undocumented immigrants will be deported which now is the top priority of homeland security. According to unofficial figures there are three lakh Indian Americans also.

8. Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif is meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two sides will talk about enhancing ties between two countries, enhance security and trade.

9. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is under fire for branding Hafiz Saeed ‘threat to the society’. The JUD members might hold demonstration against him.

10. Pakistan Army has launched ‘Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad’ to eliminate terrorism. The request for appointing Rangers in Punjab has also been approved.

11. Saad Rafique of PML (N) while talking on Panamagate scandal was asked questions by media and the meeting got heated. A journalist’s phone was taken but returned later after media protested.

12. India and China will hold strategic dialogue to help boost ties. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. India has said there are enough proofs against Masood Azhar and wants China to endorse its bid for NSG.

13. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed world leader on Facebook. He has 40 million followers. US President Donald Trump is on number two with 20 million followers. The third in the list was Indian PM’s office with 13 million. In top 20 other Indians were President Pranab Mukherjee on the ninth position and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on 16th. The study was conducted by Burson-Marsteller for 87 heads of state, 70 heads of government and 55 foreign ministers.

14. The issues of alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir will be discussed by the European Union while in India. It will also take up with the Indian government the issue of refusing to renew the foreign funding licenses of around 20,000 NGOs. The meeting will be attended by National Security Adviser to Prime Minister of India Ajit Doval, Niyati Joshi, and Sumitra Mahajan.

The two sides will also discuss defence, security, human rights, trade and free-trade agreement. EU has said demand for Indian skilled professionals is increasing and can be settled in Europe. Though India and Russia have close relations but EU has raised concern that Russian is trying to destabilize Europe. EU slapped some sanctions against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

15. India’s Supreme Court has told both Punjab and Haryana to maintain peace, law and order in their states as SYL will be constructed at any cost. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has said there is no water to share.

16. Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has also said: “No one needs to entertain any fears or doubts about the interests of the state being compromised as long as long I am here.”

17. The first Test match against India and Australia will start today at 11pm Toronto time. Around four Tests will be played between the two teams that are on number one and two position son ICC rankings. Both teams also have top batsmen and bowlers on ICC listings. Top two batsmen are Smith and Kohli. Top three bowlers are Ashwin, Jadeja, and Hazelwood. The first match will be played in Pune which is a hard pitch and ball is already turning on it.

18. Squads of the two team are: India – KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav. The Australian squad is David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (capt), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood.

19. Pune is India’s 12th stadium while Australia only has nine cricket stadiums. India won matches against Australia in 2013 also but then it had huge superstars. The thing to see is if this young Indian team can win this series.

20. Indian cricket team caption Virat Kohli has said they are not bothered about Australia too much.

21. Punjabi movie Sargi starring Neeru Bajwa, Jassi Gill, Babbal Rai and Rubina Bajwa is being released tomorrow.





Related posts: