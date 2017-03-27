SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES -27TH MARCH 2017

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan talking to YMedia has said to fight ISIS one needs to identify the root cause also. He reiterated that Canada’s relations with the Trump administration are very good. He recently met his counterpart US Defence Secretary James Mattis and called him mature. He said Mettis has also served in the field like him and so relations between the two countries are very strong. He said it is important to stop those joining ISIS.

Sajjan who has played an admirable role in Afghanistan, when asked on one side Pakistan holds talks with Afghan Taliban and on the other fights against them, said talks with Afghan Taliban are necessary but it requires a different strategy like the one employed in Syria and Iraq. There is no one solution to it and various methodologies be implemented to have to deal with it. When asked that Trump wants all Nato nations to increase defence spending by at least two per cent, Sajjan said it would not be possible for now, but Canada is spending a lot in other areas. He informed that Canada will complete a defence policy in the next two months and then see how much defence budget is required. Being a role model for youth, he also gave an inspiring message to youngsters.

PC party leader Jason Kenney has said the US approval of Keystone XL Pipeline is great news as it will generate billions of dollars for Alberta, boost the economy boost and create jobs. Marijuana could be legalised by July 1, Canada Day this year. Channel Y took interview on the issue with Bill Blair who was former Toronto police chief, is the parliamentary secretary and is leading panel on the issue. Mary Ng, Liberal candidate for Markham Thornhill during an exclusive interview with YMedia said jobs and infrastructure are major issues. When asked as Liberal rating is down at the provincial, will it affect federal by-elections, Mary said it is a source of concern but she hopes people see them separately. This riding was held and won over the years by former immigration minister John McCallum who has been appointed ambassador to China. Mary is faced with a stiff competition from PC candidate Raghwan Pancholi who is of Sri Lankan origin and close to media. Officers from the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old female from Brampton. Breanna Stoddart was last seen on Monday, March 13, in the Bovaird Drive and Langston Drive area in Brampton. Stoddart subsequently left the residence and has not been seen since. Breanna Stoddart is described as female, multi-racial with light skin and black, curly hair to the lower back. She is approximately 5’3” tall and 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a knee length black jacket with a fur collar, grey sweatpants and black UGG boots. Police is investigating about the body of a missing woman that was discovered outside her property in Mississauga located on Westmount Avenue near 1st Street. The body was identified as that of Cheryl McVarish, 43 who went missing on March 13. She was last seen in the area of Lakeshore Road East and Cawthra Road. Police are investigating the causes of her death but they are being considered suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled tomorrow to find out the real cause. Sima Kamil has been appointed as the President and CEO of United Bank Limited (UBL), becoming the first woman to lead a major Pakistani bank. Kamil will take the position on May 31, when the current CEO Wajahat Hussain leaves bank. Pakistan’s national assembly and its people are anxiously awaiting a decision on Panamagate. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has opposed Pakistan government’s decision to allow former chief of army staff Retd General Raheel Sharif to helm the command of a Saudi-led 39-nation military alliance of Muslim states. PTI spokesman Fawwad Chaudhry has opposed the decision adding the party Chairman Imran Khan has asked three parliamentarians — Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari and Shafqat Mehmood — to prepare a strategy under which a privilege motion and brought in the National Assembly to discuss the issue.

Earlier Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had revealed that the government had issued issue a no objection certificate (NOC) to the former army chief. PTI is of the view that Pakistan should remain neutral in the Middle East crisis. But issuing the NOC to General Sharif will worsen the situation in that region as it is being formed against Iran and, it will send a negative message that Pakistan is also against Iran. It will also expand divide between the Sunni and Shia communities in Pakistan.

Experts are saying the Saudi military alliance with increase clash between the Kingdom and Iran, Russia, and Turkey. It will also affect Pakistan’s relations with Iran, Russia and Turkey indirectly. Indian-Americans have raised $100,000 for the American who got hurt trying to save an Indian engineer. UK Parliament attacker acted alone, motive unknown: Scotland Yard UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told bureaucrats to work 20 hours a day or leave. He said he will keep on making surprise visits at offices and so every department must submit performance report every month and reach office in time. He has also ordered to put a ban on slaughter houses. He said female teachers cannot come to colleges and universities in T-shirts. Punjab cabinet ministers take houses meant for Speaker and Leader of Opposition. Congress’ Charanjit Singh Channi has been given the house of Leader of Opposition and Navjot Singh Sidhu that of Speaker. HS Phoolka has said though he is not dying for that house but it is wrong. Former CM Parkash Singh Badal has said he will not attend the rest of Punjab assembly session citing health reasons. But both Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Badal took part in oath taking ceremony. Rana KP Singh, MLA from Anandpur Sahib has been elected Speaker of Punjab assembly. AAP leader HS Phoolka has said a lot of thing in Punjab assembly are not being done under proper procedure. AAP’s Simarjit Singh also raised slogans against Congress. In Punjab assembly three rows for have been given to AAP, three to Congress and Akali Dal. The Lok Insaaf has been provided seating near AAP benches. Sidhu raised slogans against Bains brothers though once they announced to make alliance together. AAP walked out of the Punjab assembly session for the second day. In the fourth Test being played between India and Australia at Dharamsala, Australia made 300/10 in the first innings. India in reply scored 332/10. In the second innings Australia made 137/10. India is 19 without loss. The series stands at 1-1. In the first T-20, Pakistan beats West Indies by six wickets. Sunil Grover has announced to start a show with Kiku Sharda in Delhi. Phillauri gets mixed reviews with some admiring the film, others though Anushka was wasted in the movie. The movie has earned IRs16 crore over the weekend. Nooran sisters concert that was held over the weekend was a huge success.





