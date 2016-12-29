SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – 29TH DECEMBER 2016

1. The NYPD has changed their uniform policy and will allow officers to wear full turbans and grow longer beards, with a religious exemption, according to Commissioner James O’Neill. Sikhs wear turban as a religious requirement and now instead of fitting one under their caps, Sikh police officers can simply place their shields on their turban. Currently there are 160 such officials in NYPD.

2. According to CIBC 28 per cent of Canadians say paying down debt is their top financial priority for 2017. About 28 per cent have taken new debt in the past 12 months. Among those incurring new debt, almost 32 per cent cited managing day-to-day expenses beyond their monthly income as the primary reason for debt accumulation.

3. CAA poll: About 33% of Canadian drivers send text messages during red lights, which is illegal and drivers can be fined and awarded three demerit points.

4. Renata Ford, Rob Ford’s wife was arrested for suspected impaired driving.

5. The head of Sikh community in Afghanistan was shot dead by unknown gunmen today. Lala Del Souz, a naturopath, was gunned down at about in the Haji Gulistan Kochi Haman area of the city. He was reportedly on his way to his shop when the shooting occurred. He died from his injuries while being taken to hospital. According to relatives his deceased, he had been shot five years ago but survived the attack. His uncle said he has been urging the Afghan prime minister to take action but nothing has been done. Currently from over two lakh Hindus and Sikhs living in the area, only 1350 Hindus or Sikhs are left.

6. Iranian President Hussain Rohani regrets homeless living in empty graves and has vowed to take action.

7. Police has made the largest cocaine bust of 1100 kg in the Australian history and arrested 15 people.

8. Norwegian to offer flights from London to New York for less than £60.

9. Afghanistan has said the plan made by Russia, China, and Pakistan that Taliban can be tackled through talks. Afghanistan has said only it can decide whose names should be kept or removed and their plan is not acceptable.

10. Prime Minister Modi will address the nation on December 31 at 7:30pm on New Year’s eve. Modi will inform public how note ban has affected and what will be his next move to attack on black money.

11. Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley has said due to demonitisation tax collection has gone up.

12. Under a new ordinance, the Indian government has announced those returning old notes by December 31 will only be fines IRs10,000 but no jail term will be given.

13. Congress will hold rally against note ban after January 6. Randeep Singh Surjewala has asked for probe against Amit Shah. BJP has hit back and asked for legal action against Congress.

14. India’s external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has said all diplomatic efforts are on to bring the body of Hardeep Singh Deol soon.

15. AIADMK has agreed to work under Sasikala’ leadership after Jayalalithaa.

16. In UP father and son fight has intensified. The 325 candidates were announced by SP recently and Mulayam Singh Yadav knocked out close allies to chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. But the son met all those who were not given tickets and assured he still is in command. Shivpal Yadav, the uncle and father Mulayam have said candidates will be chosen by them not Akhilesh.

17. Election Commission has told Punjab and four other states to prepare for polls. Within three to four days EC will announce election dates. Elections will be held in UP, Punjab, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand.

18. Kejriwal led an AAP rally in Majitha and has received a very good response. He was accompanied by Sanjay Singh, Himant Singh Shergill, and Gurpreet Ghuggi. Kejriwal has said Majithia will lose badly after which a huge reform wave will commence.

19. Capt Amarinder has challenged Kejriwal to fight against him in Punjab. Kejriwal asked if Capt was fighting against Badals or looking for a save seat. Capt replied Badals have finished but why he is not fighting against him. Cart said all Kejriwal’s challenges are false and a drama. After elections Kejriwal will apologise for false promises to people of Punjab. Kejriwal replied he has already said he is not fighting from Punjab and all promises will be kept.

20. Congress leaders Asha Kumari and Capt Amarinder have met former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh to take detailed suggestions for party manifesto. Capt Amarinder has said Singh’s suggestions will be applied in the manifesto.

21. BJP has started Vijay Sankalp rally today and added BJP will win in upcoming elections.

22. Punjab chief minister Sukhbir Badal is asking Capt Amarinder Singh and the media why they have turned a blind eye on everything good about Punjab and Punjabis. He said why can people not see development in Punjab in the last 10 years? Capt Amarinder Singh termed it 10 years of mis-governance and bad rule. When Sukhbir asked if Capt can pen down a few of his achievements, the Capt said there are about 50 to 100 that he can jot down.

23. In the second Test being played in Melbourne, Pakistan scored 443/9d in 1st innings. Australia in reply made 465/6 but game was affected by bad weather. Australia is already 1-0 in series after winning the first Test at Brisbane.

24. In the second ODI, Neil Broom’s century set up a big won for New Zealand and Bangladesh. New Zealand made 251/ 10 while Bangladesh could only reach 184/10.

25. In the first Test South Africa scored 286/10 in the first innings and 406d/6 against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka could only make 205/10 and is 240/5. Sri Lanka still requires 247 runs to win this match.

26. Debbie Reynolds died aged 84, a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher’s demise.

27. Sarvann movie’s new poster has Amrinder Gill’s image. The film to be released on January 13 also has in its cast Ranjit Bawa and Simi Chahal. The film is produced by Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra who also talked to Channel Y while in Toronto.





