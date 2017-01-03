SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – 2ND JANUARY 2017 

Headlines

New Year was celebrated in style in Canada.

Gas prices have risen in Ontario and Alberta due to Carbon Tax.

Brampton mayor Linda Jeffrey in an interview with Channel Y has said more tools are required to generate revenues for a city that is swelling in population to keep providing services. She said Toronto has many other tools besides taxes and Brampton also needs to apply other taxes if the city has to keep property taxes low. On the question of the university she said it is standing on a strong footing as after the announcement of provincial funding of $180 million, several larger universities wish to work with the city. She is leading a trade mission to Dubai to create more jobs here.

One Canadian-Iraqi woman died in Turkey terror attack at Reina Club on New Year’s eve. Two Indians are also among 39 killed and 69 injured in terror attack in this attack in Istanbul.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for Turkey terror attack. Turkish authorities have arrested eight in this connection. Those killed were mostly foreigners. ISIS in a message said the attack was initiated as Christians were celebrating New Year and were ordered by God to kill them. Turk authorities have said that attack in June on airport and now this look similar. They have informed the gunman seems to be from cone of the Central Asian State such as Uzbekistan or Kazakhistan. About 600 people were partying in this upscale club including celebrities when attack took place. There were seven Saudis, three people from Lebanon, three Iraqis, two Tunisians, two Moroccons, two Jordanians, and one each from Russia, France Libya, Tunisia, Israel, and Belgium.

Pakistan has approved Hindu marriage bill and so Hindus can register their marriages now.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar has taken notice of a Pakistani mother and her daughter jailed in Jammu, India for four year. The news was released by an Indian journalist. Rubina came to Delhi in 2012 for asthma treatment along with her four-year-old daughter where her husband left them. In the absence of a passport and proper documents both were caught by the Indian authorities and put in jail. A lawyer Mir Shafqat is fighting their case but for now both cannot go back to Pakistan. However, Nisar has vowed to take action and bring them back.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the size of his rally shows who will win in UP. He said people must not vote on religion, race, caste, language but development. He hit Congress, SP and BSP in his speech.

The NRIs need to show old notes to Customs at airport, RBI has announced. RBI has allowed NRIs to exchange defunct notes up to June 30 but inform on arrival.

SBI, PNB, and UBI have cut interest rates. SBI has reduced overnight lending rate to 0.9%.

A shoe was thrown at Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Haryana’s Rohtak. A resident of Dadri area, Vikas was caught by AAP volunteers and handed over to police after the incident. Vikas is suffering from mental health condition. Kejriwal has said Modi is a coward and creates such situations but his values do not permit him to act the same way. BJP has hit back saying all allegations against Modi are not correct.

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is in control for unseating father Mulayam as SP chief. Party workers and UP residents are siding with Akhilesh also. Meanwhile, Mulayam has met EC and asked to issue party sign cycle to him and said will not leave brothers Shivpal and Rajpal.

Mohammed Shami yorks detractors with another photo of wife Hasin Jahan and wrote a piece of poetry on his wife. He said those jealous of him will keep on hitting but he does not care.

Mohammad Kaif targeted on twitter for doing ‘Surya Namskar’. Kaif said it is stretching exercise and helps him play better.

Despite advisory, Akal Takht Jathedar will attend Patna Sahib event in connection with 350th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak ji.

Jagtar Singh Tara arrested in Thailand has said Babbar Khalsa head is a police informer. Tara said Babbar Khalsa head is in Pakistan and getting Sikh youth arrested.

Preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal and some of his colleagues have been arrested.

AAP has announced two more candidates – Narinder Singh Shergill from Mohali and Jasbir Singh Kudani from Lehragaga seat.

AAP has announced all the candidates for 107 seats and has alliance with Bains brothers.

On the question of alliance with AAP, Jagmeet Brar has said TMC will wait till January 4 and decide its next move if it does not hear from that party till then.

Delay in issuing tickets is hitsting Congress election campaign. capt Amarinder Singh is holding meetings and getting daily reports from Majha, Malwa and Doaba. Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi is out of country for vacation but once he returns Capt will leave for Patna Sahib. Tussle on 25 seats is still going on and that is why announcement of candidates on the last 40 seats is taking long.

Akali Dal has fielded Hari Singh for Dhuri and Yuvraj Bhupinder Singh for Bhulath. SAD has already announced 88 candidates and candidates for only six more seats is left.

Anurag Thakur has been sacked as BCCI chief. Supreme Court has put others on notice as they did not implement Lodha commission’s recommendations.

Virat Kohli and R Ashwin remain world leaders in 2016 cricket.

Misbahul Haq has said he will captain Pakistan in Sydney Test. He will take retirement decision after series. In the last 6 Tests Misbah scored only 54 runs. Pakistan has lost its first two Tests in Australia.