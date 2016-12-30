SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – 30TH DECEMBER 2016
- Vancouver police officer charged with sexual exploitation
- Dump truck hits HWY 401 Overpass, Driver charged
- Russia won’t expel US diplomats: Russian President Putin
- China blocks move to declare Masood Azhar a terrorist, India calls it double standards
- Pakistan rejects new formula for NSG membership
- Two people injured in blast outside mosque in Rahim Yar Khan
- ED slaps money-laundering case against Zakir Naik, IRF
- 4 Lakh crore cash deposited may be checked by Income tax officials
- 4200 crore in dirty money detected since Nov 8th
- Mulayam expels son Akhilesh, Ram Gopal from party for 6 years , SP Splits
- AAP may form alliance with Left in Punjab
- Kejriwal blames SAD-BJP for all ills plaguing Punjab
- Stop playing cheap tricks &have open,public debate with me on all issues of Punjab: Capt Amarinder to Kejriwal
- Punjab Elections would be a fight between pro & anti Punjab forces : Sukhbir Badal
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized