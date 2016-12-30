Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Friday, December 30, 2016
SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – 30TH DECEMBER 2016 

COURTESY : IANS
  1. Vancouver police officer charged with sexual exploitation
  2. Dump truck hits HWY 401 Overpass, Driver charged
  3. Russia won’t expel US diplomats: Russian President Putin
  4. China blocks move to declare Masood Azhar a terrorist, India calls it double standards
  5. Pakistan rejects new formula for NSG membership
  6. Two people injured in blast outside mosque in Rahim Yar Khan
  7. ED slaps money-laundering case against Zakir Naik, IRF
  8. 4 Lakh crore cash deposited may be checked by Income tax officials
  9. 4200 crore in dirty money detected since Nov 8th
  10. Mulayam expels son Akhilesh, Ram Gopal from party for 6 years , SP Splits
  11. AAP may form alliance with Left in Punjab
  12. Kejriwal blames SAD-BJP for all ills plaguing Punjab
  13. Stop playing cheap tricks &have open,public debate with me on all issues of Punjab: Capt Amarinder to Kejriwal
  14. Punjab Elections would be a fight between pro & anti Punjab forces : Sukhbir Badal

