SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – 3RD JANUARY 2017 

Headlines

Milton woman Alaa Al Muhandis, 29, was killed in Istanbul terror attack. She is being remembered as an outgoing lady. Two noted Indians also have died in Turkey terror attack. Abis Rizvi, a Bollywood producer and designer Khushi Shah were among killed. Rita Chami, a 21-year-old, had already predicted on facebook that she will die in Turkey and go to her mom. At the time of the attack, she was with her boyfriend.

Compensation of some of Canada’s highest-paid CEOs went up by seven per cent between 2014 and 2015, reaching a record high average of $9.5 million, a new study published by Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives shows. The 100 people at the top of that list termed as the richest 100 CEOs in Canada took in an average of $9.5 million in 2015. This includes salaries, bonuses, share grants and stock options. On the other hand a typical full-year, full-time worker earned $49,510 in 2015. Based on this information, the group says Canada’s 100 top CEOs will earn by 11:47am today what the average Canadian will make in a whole year. Between 2008 and 2015, the compensation of Canada’s 100 top-paid CEOs went up by about 30 per cent, while for an average Canadians it increased by just 17.5%. On top of this list is Valeant Pharmaceutical’s Michael Pearson who earned $182.9 million; Donald Walker of Magna International received $26.5 million; and Hunter Harrison of Canadian Pacific Railway got $19.9 million. Others include BlackBerry’s John Chen who earned $3.8 million. Eric La Flèche of Metro Inc. was the lowest-paid CEO on the list of 100, earning $3.6 million in 2015. Two women include Linda Hasenfratz, of Linamar Corp., who received $14.2 million, and Dawn Farrell, of TransAlta Corp., who earned $4.5 million.

An entire village is for sale in Quebec for $2.8 million. It has 45 houses. Several films are shot here and it is a tourist attraction.

MP Sonia Sidhu made her healthy New Year’s resolution with Canadian Diabetes Association. MP Ruby Sahota showed support for cancer research and MP Raj Grewal spent time in fitness training.

US President-elect Donald Trump has said no North Korea missile is capable of reaching the US. He said there was no need to be afraid of that country.

Trump is asking companies to manufacture their things in US or face tax. Several corporate such as GM that is manufacturing its Cruze in Mexico in troubled. Other major US companies might also face problems.

Finland becomes first country to pay the unemployed a fixed income. Finland is giving nearly $600 a month to 2,000 jobless citizens under a pilot project.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar is going to challenge report on Quetta carnage in SC. He was being questioned how terrorists were meeting him in Islamabad’s red zone.

RBI has informed banks to send 40% currency to rural areas.

People and media is furious over Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara’s remarks on Bengaluru horror adding youth is following Western culture and so face problems and so he refused to apologize. The issue was that a street party was going on MG Road on New Year’s eve where a group of boys attacked women.

SP leader Abu Azmi has said women partying late at night, was against Indian culture and the kind of clothes they were wearing invited sexual assault. Women activist groups have asked him if Indians are living in the 12th or the 21st century.

SC wants list of companies that have debts of over Rs 500 crore because it was reported their loans are being waived off.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has visited Patna Sahib Gurudwara on the occasion of 350th birthday of Guru Gobind Singh ji. Kejriwal also met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.

SGPC President Kirpal Singh Badungar visited Patna Sahib Gurudwara on the occasion of 350th birthday of Guru Gobind Singh ji. He also met several leaders and said it is a proud moment for Sikhs.

Prime Minister Modi will spend two hours in Patna for 350th Parkash Parv on January 5 in Gandhi ground. In 2013 when he reached here, bombs went off during his campaign so this time security is being tightened.

Son Akhilesh and father Mulayam met for two hours but fight is still on in SP party.

Raj Babbar will head UP Congress poll panel . Earlier Sheila Dixit’s name was taken for chief ministerial candidates but after Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi released Sahara Diaries involving Modi’s name also had Dixit’s name.

Akali MP’s men beat up two villagers when they questioned them at function. AAP has said the party will investigate the matter as the country has democracy and everyone has the right to ask question so why were they beaten up.

Though it is being said that Akali Dal is offering half baked projects in Punjab. But Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal has said SAD government has spent a lot on the beautification of Amritsar and facelift to Heritage Walk that is most gratifying.

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann has said he will contest on two seats if Sukhbir Badal does so. AAP rallies were mocked by Capt Amarinder and SAD saying only few are coming to attend gatherings.

Under a new strategy AAP has decided to go micro and no more mega rallies will be held.

Congress leader Capt Amarinder attended Shri Guru Gobind Singh ji’s 350th Prakash Utsav at Takht Shri Patna Sahib. Other senior Congress leaders were with him also. He urged people from across the world to come and attend this event.

In a surprise move suspended AAP Member Parliament Harinder Khalsa has said Congress will get majority. He has added people in Punjab are annoyed with SAD and big questions are being asked from AAP.

AAP has termed resignations of 41 Congress MLAs on SYL issue a mere drama.

Senior members are fighting for tickets in BJP sand that is why the list of candidates is getting delayed. Meetings are being held in different areas. But some members want tickets for their near and dear ones.

In the third Test Australia has scored 365/3 against Pakistan in Sydney. It has happened after 40 years that even before lunch David Warner blasted his 18th Test century off just 78 balls while Renshaw smashed a century too. Renshaw will start day two on 167 and shares a 121-run partnership with Peter Handscomb who is at 40 not out. The two ousted batsmen were Usman Khawaja at 13, while Captain Steve Smith was out on 24. Australia is already leading series 2-0.