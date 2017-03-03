SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES 3RD MARCH 2017

COURTESY : IANS

1. Prime Minister Trudeau has said marijuana will be legalized this summer but for now the existing laws can be followed.

2. Prime Minister Trudeau who is in BC has said the government is working together to create well-paying jobs for middle class in BC. Trudeau also met the Premier Christie Clark.

3. Canada’s Minister of International Trade Francios-Philippe Champagne is visiting India. During this tour Minister Philippe will meet Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

4. Two candidates – Juanita Nathan and Nadeem Qureshi – who were seeking federal Liberal nomination on the vacant Markham-Thornhill, Ont., from where John McCallum was MP have said the party is not handling the nomination process properly and doing everything to get Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s director of appointments, Mary Ng, get elected from here. They said the party informed only members who signed up with the party by Feb. 14 are eligible to vote in the nomination contest. But on February 20 the party sent out an email to Markham-Thornhill Liberal Party members saying the nomination meeting will take place on March 4. Thus the process is not being handled properly.

5. Debate on consent for sex after getting drunk is on once again as Bassam Al-Rawi, a Halifax taxi driver has been acquitted of sexually assaulting a young woman who was found drunk and unconscious in his cab. According to Bassam she was wearing less clothes and, in fact was half naked. Though she was drunk but consented for sex. But it is not considered right and so 70,000 people have signed a petition to act against Bassam.

6. Peel Region police Chief Jennifer Evans has denied allegations made in a $21-million lawsuit filed against her and the police force in a March 2015 shooting. The matter is that police received a phone call that a man Marc Ekamba-Boekwa was creating problem and moving towards police with a knife to attack them. He was killed when 11 bullets were fired in which he died. But one bullet also hit Suzan Zreik who was standing in her kitchen at that time. Zreik has said Evans met her in the hospital and allegedly made offered her a job in police force. But Evans has denied all these allegations saying she only met Zriek in the emergency room and was just checking on her well-being along with two other police officers who were admitted in the same emergency room. The court still has to look into these allegations.

7. Treb has announced that re-sale prices have gone up in GTA by 27.7in Toronto to $875,983 in February, compared to the same month last year. The price index has risen to 23.8% year over year last month. This February, home prices were up $105,238 over January. Detached home prices were up 32% across the region in February to $1.1 million and the average cost of a detached home has crossed the $1.5-million mark, a 35% increase over the same month last year which is a record. The number of sales rose 5.7% region-wide to 8,014 homes, up from 7,583 last February.

8. An Indian girl, Nikita Desai was attacked in US by an African American who was using bad language also. Nikita made his video that has gone viral. Police is investigating.

9. Pakistan’s Secretary Economic Affair Division Tariq Bajwa while giving economic report during ECC has indicted that Pakistan’s economic indicators are not good and thr government must take some remedial steps. He said exports are down, inflation is rising, trade balance is low, and industrial output is low. Also salaries of the Pakistan Steel Mills staff were also approved.

10. PTI chairman Imran Khan who was against holding PSL in Pakistan has said the game cannot be held under a curfew as it is destroying the country’s image. It is better that security situation should be improved otherwise such matches can be organized in Iraq or Syria.

11. The black money panel member has announced that IRs70,000 crores have been detected since notes ban and notices have been sent to those people.

12. India will soon have a no fly list to ban dangerous flyers from boarding planes.

13. Gurmehar Kaur has deleted her Facebook account in wake of bad language used on her site.

14. RSS Kundara Chandrawat, Kerala CM whoever kills will be given money, attacked workers, legal action

15. BJP has relieved Kundan Chandrawat, of his duties as he announced reward of IRs1 crore to behead Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. His statement came due to the continued violent clashes that were taking place between the CPI-M and RSS in Kerala and several people had died on both sides.

16. China has objected to the visit of Dalai Lama in India saying ties between the two countries will be damaged. India is still going ahead with welcoming him.

17. In India a father made his daughters write a suicide note before pushing them into canal.

18. The second Test between India and Australia starts in Bangalore today at 12 midnight Toronto time. Indian team captain Virat Kohli has said it is important to accept defeat and learn from one’s mistakes.





Related posts: