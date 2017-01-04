SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – 4th JANUARY 2017 

Headlines

A 24-year-old Canadian has been killed fighting against ISIS in Syria.

Four bodies found in a rural Nova Scotia home on Tuesday were of the same family.

BC’s most expensive house is valued at $75.8 million.

A woman jumped on Toronto police car but police handled the situation peacefully.

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari long with other leaders in Pakistan have paid tribute to former Punjab governor Salman Taseer killed by his bodyguard.

Lahore is choked as religious parties have announced protest rallies on Salman Taseer’s death anniversary.

Five Indian Americans have take oath as members of US Congress.

Hitting back to US allegations, China calls US ‘a shooting star’ in history while Trump picks protectionist trade chief.

EC in India has announced polls dates in five states . Assembly elections in Punjab and Goa will be held on February 4. Final electoral rolls of Punjab will be published tomorrow. In Uttarakhand polls will be held on February 15, Manipur on March 4 and 8 and UP in seven phases starting February 11. Counting will be held for all five states on March 11. EC has also announced expenses limit per candidate which is IRs 28 lakh in Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand, IRs 20 lakh in Manipur and Goa.

Lokniti-ABP News survey shows that BJP-Akali Dal likely to form government for third time. BJP-Akali Dal and Congress are neck and neck in Punjab while AAP is the distant third. The survey further shows that Akali Dal-BJP are likely to win 50-58 seats, Congress 41-49, while AAP 12-18.

Political parties have claimed UP election will be fought and won on the issue of note ban. Congress says BJP cannot come in power because of demonetization while BJP says Congress will lose as people are happy with the initiative.

Opposition parties in India are asking the centre government to cancel budget before elections but BJP disagrees.

Almost 97% of demonetized notes have come back in banks: Report

Akhilesh Yadav is a better Chief Minister than me: Congress leader Sheila Dikshit to NDTV

Horror video of New Year in Bengaluru shows a girl was grabbed by boys and dragged.