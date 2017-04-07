SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES 7TH APRIL 2017 

last night. US missiles targeted Syrian air base after chemical attack. About 59 US Tomahawk missiles were fired at Syria. On this occasion Trump said: “I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria.” US launched attack on Syrialast night.US missiles targeted Syrian air base after chemical attack. About 59 US Tomahawk missiles were fired at Syria. On this occasion Trump said: “I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria.”

Syria has called the US missile attack an act of aggression and denied carrying out a chemical attack adding rebels did it. However, rebels said it was done by the Syrian military urging the US administration to launch more attacks on Syrian regime.

US President Trump and Chinese President Xi dined together after the US took the decision to launch military strike in Syria. China was informed about it. The two sides also talked about trade and North Korea.

The British government has fully supported US military action in Syria. France has also greatly appreciated it.

Russian President Valdmir Putin has said US attack on Syria is an aggression against a sovereign State. It is a violation of international law and done under false pretences.

Russian aircrafts were also in area but US informed Russia to remove them from the vicinity.

Prime Minister Trudeau who was in New York yesterday participating in Women in the World summit has said this morning that Canada fully supports US attack on Syria.

Israeli Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu has said strike on Syria has sent “strong message and the use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated.”

US attack in Syria is showing its affects on global markets as oil prices have gone up.

MPP Harinder Malhi thanked members for passing the November 1984 anti-Sikh riots motion that considered it genocide. Malhi also narrated Sikh history and talked about Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

PC MPP Todd Smith condemned the November 1984 anti-Sikh riots but asked what was the motive of the Liberal government in bringing this motion? He said in June 2016 NDP leader Jagmeet Singh tried to bring it but Liberals opposed it. He said when Liberals were in opposition they opposed similar motion and then brought it up with changed word. He said their leader Patrick Brown is close to India and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also repeated Modi’s words in Hindi, Sub Ka Saath, Sub Ka Vikas adding India is a secular country and believes in its people’s welfare. Smith also appreciates Sikhs who are at prominent positions in India and here in Canada.

NDP’s MPP Jennifer French supported the motion saying she was not aware of the event and will study about it now.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said he brought the same motion last year but it was rejected. He also said it is being flagged under a conspiracy there was any fight between Hindus and Sikhs.

MPP Vic Dhillon while talking in the parliament yesterday said NDP leader Jagmeet Singh brought this motion last year without taking them in account and gave a blanket statement so the Liberals did not support it. He also took the names of Jagdish Tytler and Kamalnath who are wanted in these cases. He also mentioned that his father gave him firsthand accounts of this incident.

MPP Harinder Takhar also said the incident must be condemned. He quoted the former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh who apologized on the issue adding former US president Obama also mentioned about it in one of his discussions.

MPP Harinder Malhi’s private member`s motion was passed by 34 votes in favour and five against. The motion was not supported by MPP Deepika Damerla and Minister Liz Sandles while MPP Amrit Mangat was absent.

Two Ontario Sikh Organizations – Ontario Sikh Gurdwara Council and Ontario Gurwaras Committee have appreciated Malhi and Liberals for bringing this motion.

Canada India Foundation has written a letter to Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne condemning violence but has said the motion’s language is not right and this issue will damage relations between the two countries. The Indian representatives in Ontario have said they have informed of their annoyance to the provincial and the federal government.

India has rejected the motion passed Queen’s Park yesterday that described the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as genocide. External Affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay has said: “We have noted the passage of a private members` motion in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario on April 6. We reject this misguided motion which is based on a limited understanding of India, its Constitution, society, ethos, rule of law and the judicial process. Our views have been conveyed to the government and political leadership in Canada.”

Debate on the issue of regional seats between Brampton and Mississauga has heated up once again as Brampton wants more seats but Mississauga is against it. The Peel Council has 24 seats with Mississauga housing 12 and Brampton seven and Caledon five. Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffery’s take is that the city’s population is increasing and so more councilors are required to represent it. Mississauga says it will place more burden on tax payers. Brampton has over six lakh population and by 2041 it will reach nine lakhs. The peel region has population of 1.3 million in which Mississauga has 730,000, Brampton has 600,000 while Caledon has 50,000 only.

At a Sweden store a car hit a store killing three. It was Sweden’s busy shopping area.

In Pakistan’s Lal Bazaar Lahore, an Ahmadiya community member Ashfaq Ahmed was killed. Two men came on a motorcycle and shot at him from point blank. Police has called it a targeted incident. Ahmadiya community has protested with the government of Pakistan saying from the last 10 days a hate campaign is being followed. Just a few days back a lawyer Malik Saleem Latif from the Ahmadiya community was also killed.

Shunglu committee report shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Anna Hazare has said he is saddened by theShunglu committee report shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has forgotten all principles for power. He said Kejriwal has violating laws and the Constitution and he will never support what Kejriwal has done. The Shunglu committee report showed Kejriwal’s government bypassed law and had financial irregularities. Hazare said he always told Kejriwal that a leader must lead an unblemished life but Kejriwal did not follow it.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has said Congress will fulfill all its promises and taking up all things at priority basis.

Four children have died as school bus collides with vehicle in Hoshiarpur.

IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions is playing against Kolkata Knight Riders today. Batting first Lions have made 183/4 in 20 overs. KKR is playing currently.