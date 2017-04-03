SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – APRIL 4th 2017

1. Federal Byelection results: The Liberals are holding on to their seats in Montreal, Ottawa and north of Toronto in Markham while the Conservatives kept both of their seats in Calgary after results were announced of the federal byelections on Monday. Liberal candidate Emmanuella Lambropoulos won in the byelection in Saint Laurent, securing 59 per cent of the votes. Conservative candidate Jimmy Yu was a distant second at 19.5 per cent.

Liberal Mary Ng won in Markham-Thornhill, by capturing 51 per cent of the votes while her nearest competitor, Conservative candidate Ragavan Paranchothy, had 39 per cent of the vote. Stephanie Kusie won from Calgary Midnapore after taking over 77 per cent of the votes with Liberal Haley Brown far behind at 17 per cent with all polls reporting. Conservative candidate Bob Benzen won the riding of Calgary Heritage, taking 72 per cent of the votes. Liberal candidate Scott Forsyth finished second with nearly 22 per cent. While Liberal candidate Mona Fortier celebrated her victory after winning from the Ottawa-Vanier riding.

Pakistani Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai will address the Canadian Parliament and receive honorary Canadian citizenship on April 12.

2. Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, together with Ahmed D. Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will highlight Budget 2017 measures to help newcomers get their credentials recognized more quickly today in Brampton.

3. MP Ruby Sahota has recognized Nina Jain’s Able to Learn that provides free educational material for children with autism and learning disabilities and asked the government to recognize April 2 as autism day.

4. Ontario Transport Minister Del Duca and GTA mayors have met to discuss regional transit centre at Toronto Pearson Airport. Toronto Mayor John Tory has also put forward his proposals and wishes them to be taken care of before the spring budget.

5. Heritage Minister Melanie Joly was not happy with Juno’s host Russell Peters’ sexist comments where Peters said she is hot. The event was attended by several ministers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who was there with his wife Sophie.

6. Four masked men entered a house in Brampton but the owner called police. Police was able to catch two but two ran away.

7. On the issue of Muslim prayers, Renu Mandhane, chief commissioner of the Ontario Human Rights Commission has said: “Organizations, including education providers, have a duty to maintain environments free from discrimination and harassment based on creed. Education providers are responsible for accommodating creed-related needs to the point of undue hardship.” Some schools in Peel already have spaces for these prayers and have been doing so for the last two decades, but critics recently said it leads to segregation and inappropriate exposure to religion in a secular school system. These comments and actions were condemned by Ontario Education Minister Mitzie Hunter, Children and Youth Services Minister Michael Coteau, the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association, Peel District School Board and Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey.

8. Indo-American Nikki Haley, who is from Amritsar and the US Ambassador to UN has said her administration is interested in making Pak-India relations better. But India rejected this offer saying there is no need for any country to indulge in this matter adding it has the same conditions with Pakistan – no talks until terrorism is controlled by Pakistan. Gopal Banglay of Indian foreign office has said the US should not interfere in this matter.

9. PPP senior leaders celebrated the 38th death anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. A public meeting was also held in front of the Mausoleum of Bhutto Family that was addressed by Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman of PPP and former President Asif Ali Zardari. Talking on this occasion Asif Ali Zardari has the Panamgate report will be published soon and clarify who is doing corruption in the country.

10. Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua told parliamentarians during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs told media that the 41-member military alliance that will be led by Pakistan’s former Army Chief General (Retd) Raheel Sharif is against terrorism. She said Gen Raheel will not work against Iranian interests or be part of any military action against it. She said Pakistan remains committed to its policy of not becoming a party to any conflict between Muslim states adding this military alliance is not against any country and Islamabad is making efforts to reduce tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

11. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Naeemul Haque during an interview to a private channel had said former Chief of Army Staff General (Retd) Ashfaq Pervez Kayani engineered the 2013 general elections with the support of Saudia Arabia and the US in favour of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his Pakistan Muslim – Nawaz (PML-N). He later tweeted that his comments were made in a personal capacity and did not reflect the party’s position. It is worth mentioning here that PTI chief Imran Khan has been talking about vote rigging during 2013 elections.

12. An MLA’s daughter, Ashwini Reddy Bodkurwar was brutally stabbed multiple times by a jilted lover in Pune.

13. Lawyer Ram Jethmalani has said he will fight case free for Kejriwal if he cannot pay. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pays legal fees from his pocket.

14. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held his first cabinet meeting and gave orders to waive off IRs30,000 crore farmers debt. He said all promises made during elections will be fulfilled. It will benefit 2,30,000 farmers.

15. Ajmer dargah head has asked Muslims to give up beef. He also said that triple talaq is against Sharia. Triple talaq issue has been raised in India as it is creating problems for Muslim women.

16. Gautam Adani of Adani Group has met Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder and wants to invest in Punjab. This is in line with Capt’s election promise who wishes to attract investment to the state.

17. Highway liquor ban: 80% hotels in Punjab fear closure. The Supreme Court order earlier had banned the sale of liquor within 500 metres of national and state Highways as drunk driving was causing major accidents. The order will affect hotels in Punjab, Goa, Haryana and other cities.



