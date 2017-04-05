SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES-APRIL 5TH 2017

1. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Perpetrators of the horrific Chemical attack in Syria must be held accountable. Over 100 people including children have died and 400 injured. The UNSC has called in emergency meeting where Britain, France, and USA are accusing that chemical agent sarin that was used in the attack was carried out by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and they have proof of it. However, Russia has denied the allegation.

2. Sikh Heritage celebrations were held at Queens Park Ontario yesterday and a Sikh flag was also hoisted on the occasion. The event was attended by Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, MPP Harinder Malhi, MPP Vic Dillon, MPP Harinder Takhar, MPP Amrit Mangat, and Peel Police Chair Amrik Ahluwalia. The celebrations will continue for the full month.

3. According to a Treb report GTA housing price has gone up by 33%. Average price in the GTA has jumped to $916,567, up from $688,011 in March 2016.

4. Union Station West around Pearson Airport will reduce traffic congestion. Ontario Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca, and local mayors of Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton and Kitchener met yesterday to study a new plan for the regional transit hub. The proposed transit centre, located on airport lands, would be served by the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, Finch West LRT, Mississauga Bus Rapid Transit, GO Transit rail lines, UP Airport Express and perhaps even high speed rail in the future. Toronto Mayor John Tory is very happy about the plan while Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has called the plan “very exciting.”

5. A Punjabi youth, 20 has been robbed of his Porsche SUV in Brampton. The number plate of his car reads Samra 7. Police is seeking public assistance to nab culprits.

6. The USA has warned North Korea after missile launch saying it has all options on table.

7. An ex-US diplomat has said Afghan Taliban are a core strategic asset for Pakistan.

8. The Chinese media has reported that India is playing Tibet card and they might have underestimated China.

9. Five soldiers of a census team in Lahore have been killed. 5 soldiers killed. At least 18 people have been injured.

10. US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley said yesterday that US is ready to mediate and deescalate situation between the two countries. The offer has been accepted by Pakistan accepts but India has rejected this US peace talks offer. Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Ambassador of Pakistan to the US said this during a press conference.

11. US Senators Rand Paul and Chris Coons have brought a resolution urging Pakistan to release Asia Bibi, a Pakistani-Christian woman who is serving a jail term for alleged violating Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.

12. Two Pakistani sisters will return home after spending 10 years in Amritsar jail as an Indian NGO offers to pay IRs4 lakh fine. The sisters were jailed for drugs smuggling.

13. Rahul Gandhi says UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s farm loan waiver ‘step in right direction’. Just recently UP chief minister had waived off farmer loan of IRs62,000 crore that will benefit 2 crore 30 lakh farmers.

14. In a poll survey that was held in four Indian states, 13% Hindus in India thought Muslims are patriotic, 33% Hindus counted Muslims as close friend and about 74% Muslims had a close Hindu friend.

15. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will write a book on Punjab’s troubled past from 1966 to 1992.

16. A man opened fire at his brother-in-law in a Mohali dhaba. Three got injured in the incident.

17. IPL 10 begins today. About 60 games will be played in 47 days.

18. IPL’s first match is being played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengalore.



