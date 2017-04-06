SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – APRIL 6TH 2017

1. Three women have died in Quebec, one suspect has been caught.

2. On Pearson Airport one Toronto to Chicago bound flight was grounded this morning.

3. A 27-year-old Pamir Hakimzadah was allegedly planning to leave Canada to join ISIS has been arrested by the RCMP in Toronto.

4. Rona Ambrose has questioned Federal Government’s financial support to Bombardier. Replying to her concerns, Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development said government offered financial support to Bombardier to create jobs.

5. Parents of the 22-year-old Kareem Baratov accused in yahoo hackers’ case have defended their son at a bail hearing in Hamilton saying he has done nothing wrong.

6. Bill Morneau to step in to cool down housing market in Toronto – Souza, tory will also meet

7. MPP Harinder Malhi has already tabled a Members Private Bill on 1984 motion in Queens Park. Debate and vote will take place today.

8. Debate on change in municipal election rules has started among Brampton city councillors. The proposed amendments include increasing individual campaign contribution limits from $750 to $1,200 and establishing limits to personal campaign financing. But third party advertisers will face no such restrictions. A decision on maximum expenses by third parties has not been determined. The council has also said it will not support ranked ballot voting where voters pick candidates on the basis of preference – potentially first, second and third. The candidate with the most votes — 50 per cent plus one — wins, just as in the current system. It says ranked balloting creates a more representative democracy.

9. Gurpreet Dhillon has said he is proud of the Council approving naming of ‘Komagata Maru Park’ next to new Springdale Library.

10. Two-day meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is going to be tough. Talks will be on North Korea, trade deficit, enhancing bilateral ties and reducing tensions.

11. Trump has removed his chief strategist Steve Bannon from National Security Council.

12. Concerns on Pakistan’s economy and deficit have been raised by the IMF. IMF Mission Chief Harald Finger has predicted that the current account deficit could reach 2.9 per cent of GDP during the current fiscal year, owing to a higher trade balance. This also has been confessed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar due to lack to tax collections. Former finance minister and PPP leader Saleem Mandviwalla said that Dar had not delivered at all. PTI MNA Shafqat Mahmood also regretted decline in the country’s foreign exchange reserves, adding there was no truth in the ruling party’s economic policy.

13. A rape victim in Muzaffarabad has threatened to self-immolate if she is not served justice.

14. ADB has said though demonitisation affected India’s growth but it will be accelerated to 7.4 per cent in 2017-18.

15. Shunglu Panel has found gross abuse of power by AAP government. The panel said the decision to allot land to the party for building a party office should be cancelled. It also questioned allotment of residence to Swati Maliwal. The report also asked the government on posting officers to the Anti-Corruption Branch, transfer and appointments of officers, foreign travel undertaken by ministers without the LG’s sanction and appointment of lawyers.

16. The Indian government has announced anyone still hiding black money will be sent to jail.

17. Smoking caused 11% deaths in 2015 in India taking it among top four countries where people die because of it.

18. UP Chief Minister Yogi’s farm loan waiver in his state has put Capt Amarinder under strain in Punjab as people are asking the government to waive off loans in their state as well. Manpreet Badal, Punjab’s finance minister is looking in to it and said something will be done for farmers.

19. Punjab government has decided to declare April 8 as holiday every year.

20. Reserve Bank of India has said if inflation is not controlled while farmer loans worth millions of rupees is waiving off, it will damage the country’s economy and banks.

21. Punjab CM Amarinder will visit Mumbai to woo investors to boost economy and create jobs. He said the government will also end monopoly in transport and cable industries so that the private industry flourishes.

22. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has told Punjab cops to act against drug peddlers or the government will act against them.

23. Misbah-ul-Haq has announced his retirement from international cricket and after West Indies Test series he will say good bye. When asked if Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) pressurized him to do so, he said it was his personal decision during a press conference in Lahore. He said he has been out of the team for a while and there were some bad performances as well. Misbah said he has some unfulfilled aspirations’, as he wanted Pakistan to win the 2011 and 2015 World Cup tournaments.

The 42-year-old Misbah was named Test captain after a spot-fixing scandal had damaged Pakistani side touring England in 2010. Under Misbah’s leadership, Pakistan also achieved the number-one Test ranking for the first time since the current rankings system was introduced in 2003. He also made 10 centuries and 36 half-centuries. Last year Misbah also became the first Pakistani to play 50 matches as Test captain in a Test series against New Zealand.

24. IPL’s second match is being played between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians today. Playing first Mumbai Indians have made 184/8.



