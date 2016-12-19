SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES DECEMBER 20TH 2016
- No deal could be brokered on health funding between federal government and provinces.
- Trump wins the required 270 electoral votes for reaching the White House.
- Nearly 12 people were killed, dozens wounded in Berlin Christmas Market Attack. According to initial reports the suspect might have come from Pakistan but he might not be the right person.
- World leaders condemn Russian ambassador’s assassination in Turkey. But both sides have said the incident will not destroy relations.
- Russian President Vladmir Putin has said envoy’s killing in Turkey was designed to spoil ties with Turkey but both countries are moving ahead to improve them.
- India, Bangladesh and Iran will not participating in regional conference in Pakistan.
- PTI raises slogans against PM Nawaz Sharif in the parliament and so no work was done even today.
- India renews call for UN action against Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and their supporters.
- Raj Thackeray’s Sena (MNS) will continue ban on Pakistan actors in India.
- Tax Department has recovered IRs650 crores, jewellery and diamonds from a Gujarat snack vendor.
- BJP sweeps Chandigarh municipal polls. Amit Shah has called it vote for notes ban.
- Landslide victory for the BJP which won 20 of the 26 seats in the Chandigarh.
- Pargat Singh played spoilsport at Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal’s sangat darshan as he questioned him on major issues.
- Navjot Sidhu met Rahul Gandhi for 45 minutes but no major announcement was made.
- AAP will hold rally in Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal’s constituency on December 28. The party has added it is getting warm welcome everywhere in Punjab.
- Armed forces personnel can use e-ballot facility in Punjab polls for the first time.
- In the fifth Test, India beat England by an innings and 75 runs. India win series 4-0. England made 477 and 207. India in reply made 759/7d. Indian captain Virat Kohli was named Man of the Series.
- Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have named their new born son Taimur. Social media is abuzz with criticism saying why the name of a Muslim ruler who destroyed Delhi so many times, was picked up by the couple. They are suggesting Aurangzeb instead.
