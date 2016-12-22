SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES DECEMBER 22nd 2016 

Headlines

Inflation in Canada has come down due to low vegetable and oil prices.

CRTC has declared that broadband Internet is a basic service . With today’s ruling, the CRTC has set new targets for internet service providers to offer customers in all parts of the country download speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) and upload speeds of at least 10 Mbps, and to also offer the option of unlimited data. The CRTC estimates two million Canadian households, or roughly 18 per cent, do not have access to those speeds or data. The CRTC’s goal is to reduce that to 10 per cent by 2021 and down to zero in the next 10 to 15 years. To achieve that, the CRTC will require providers pay into a fund that’s set to grow to $750 million over five years. The companies will be able to dip into that fund to help pay for the infrastructure needed to extend high-speed service to areas where it is not currently available.

Canadian woman, Melina Roberge stands trial on charge of importing cocaine to Australia . Australian Border Force Cmdr. Tim Fitzgerald detected 95 kilograms of cocaine, worth an estimated $30.5 million, in suitcases with the help of sniffer dogs.

In a brutal home invasion, an 85-year-old Halifax woman was dragged screaming from her home as thieves asked for money.

A total of 2,757 people applied to be senators with 25% visible minorities. The Trudeau government will select six more senators and two will be from Ontario.

Owen Gibson-Skeir, 21, has admitted he trafficked a 14-year-old girl who ran from home. Initially he consoled her as her boyfriend, sexually assaulted her and later pushed her in prostitution. He also threatens her in court.

Berlin Christmas market opens after four days of attack in which several people died but police is still hunting for the suspect.

Former Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari will return from self-exile tomorrow in Karachi. PPP informed this in a press conference yesterday. Before leaving Pakistan he spoke against the establishment.

Pakistan panel wants Abbottabad Commission report on Osama bin Laden to be made public. This has been demanded by Justice Javed Iqbal who prepared the report, interior minister Ch Nisar and PTI chief Imran Khan. Justice Javed Iqbal said serious incidents take place in Pakistan, a commission is formed but reports are not made public.

Delhi’s Lieutinent General Najeeb Jung has resigned suddenly. BJP says it is because AAP gave him a headache. Kejriwal denies saying it has come as a surprise to me. Congress says the way he is send out, is very wrong.

Indian Prime Minister Modi has said poverty is Manmohan Singh’s legacy. Congress did nothing in its 10-year rule. Had they taken proper steps, the country would not have been so poor.

A Kolkata businessman has been arrested for converting IRs25 crore in old currency notes. Tamil Nadu’s chief secretary’s son’s house was also raided.

In a video, a woman who protested groping was beaten up mercilessly in a crowded market.

Is Harbhajan Singh joining Congress? Will he fight Punjab elections? Singh said he will not join politics or fight elections. Singh also warned against spreading such rumours.