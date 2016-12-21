SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES DECEMBER 21ST 2016

Headlines 1. Trudeau in Calgary today to talk about pipelines where he will defend pipeline approvals and environmental protection.

2. Property tax in Brampton is higher than Toronto and Mississauga. Mississauga recently increased property tax by 2.9%.

3. In Mexico fireworks market blast 32 people died while doing holiday shopping.

4. IS has claimed responsibility for Berlin attack. German police is looking for a Tunisian suspect.

5. Pakistan Government is in a spot over former president Pervez Musharraf’s remarks on former General Raheel Sharif and judiciary. Musharraf claimed that General Raheel Sharif influenced the judge and helped him go abroad. The Balochistan court has said it will issue red warrant against him unless he appears in front of the court.

6. Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar wants Abbottabad Commission report to be made public. In 2011 US entered Pakistan to kill Osama bin Laden. Justice Javed Iqbal at that time was asked to prepare the report and hand over to the government. Chaudhry Nisar has questioned PPP for informing who hid Osama and who were involved in it. He wishes their names to be unveiled. Some parts of Justice Javed Iqbal’s report was however, leaked.

7. India overtakes Britain as the world’s sixth largest economy under GDP volume. The biggest economies are USA, China, Japan, Germany, and France. Britain now stands at the seventh position. In February 2016 India became the fastest growing economy and left China behind. IMF has said that in 2017 India will be the fastest growing economy and grow by over 7 per cent.

8. Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has said that Modi took bribe from bigger companies. But BJP has rubbished the report calling Rahul a bluff master and so should present proof.

9. A 17-year-old girl was shot dead in Mercedes car in Delhi. Police is looking for her missing friend who is considered a suspect.

10. Note ban chaos will help us retain power because Modi’s move was wrong: This was stated by UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav

11. IT raids have detected IRs600 crore black assets in the possession of Gujarat chaiwallah-turned-financier.

12. Tamil Nadu’s top bureaucrat’s Chennai home was raided by Income Tax Officials also to recover black money. CBI has also found IRs170 crore from a businessman’s house.



