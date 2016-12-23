SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES DECEMBER 23rd, 2016

COURTESY : IANS

Headlines

Libyan plane hijacked, hostage situation in Malta. Most passengers released from hijacked Libyan plane in Malta . Berlin Terror Attack Suspect Anis Amri Shot dead in Milan Canadians still unhappy with cell phone bills, CRTC Survey Toronto homeowners spend 63% of income on housing cost: RBC. Toronto police arrest 16 gang members related to 37 robberies. Average price of detached home in Toronto UP 27% to $1.24 million. Let it be an Arms Race, Donald Trump on nuclear weapons. US begins asking ‘select’ foreign travelers about social media Five arrested, Planning TERROR attack in Melbourne. Germany arrests 2 on terror charges Zardari back in Pakistan after 18 months. Afghanistan is the epicentre of Terrorism: Pakistan Foreign office. Pakistan stock exchange sells 40 % share to Chinese business No Parking space, No new car : This could be new rule in India. 70 lakh identified those who did not file tax in India Congress release 2nd list of 16 Candidate. Bhagwant Mann, Himmat Shergill Road Show in Majitha

