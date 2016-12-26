SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES DECEMBER 26TH 2016
- Christmas festival celebrated in Canada and across the world. Prime Minister Trudeau and interim PC leader Rona Ambrose gave felicitation messages.
- Pope Francis gave Christmas greetings.
- Tefficient report: Canada is one of the most expensive for mobile data. According to experts capping data creates difficulties for people.
- In Edmonton, a mother, has been charged with the killing of 21-year-old daughter, who was a recent nursing school graduate. Edmonton police have charged Christine Longridge, Rachael Longridge’s 50-year-old mother, with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
- Boxing Day shoppers are looking for deals today.
- Russian military plane that took off from Sochi crashed with all 92 onboard dead. Russian foreign ministry has said the incident happened either due to the pilot’s error or a technical fault. Terrorism has been ruled out.
- China has tested F-31 stealth fighter which is a cheaper and more efficient competitor to US F-35.
- Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif read fake news and issued nuclear threat to Israel. Later Pakistan clarified its position as Israel showed annoyance.
- India test-fires n-capable Agni-V with a range of 5000 miles that can reach China. Indian Prime Minister Modi has congratulated Indian scientists.
- Indian Prime Minister Modi has greeted Vajpayee and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on birthday.
- Modi commenting on black money has said his next target is Benami Properties that must be returned before government catches their owners. Several tools have been developed to start crackdown against them.
- Three opposition parties say ‘no, thank you’ to Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s invite against demonitisation. The Left front has said Sonia should have consulted them beforehand while JD (U) has said it will not join hands. However, Sonia Gandhi has said the meeting will be held with other parties. On this occasion Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has said Modi has divided the country in two parts.
- Nine women were injured in an acid attack in Kapurthala during a clash that took place between two groups over panchayat land.
- Yamini Gomar and Kamaljit Karwal have joined Congress. Congress leader Capt Amarinder Singh was also present on the occasion. He said several leaders are joining Congress as it is slated to win in the upcoming elections. Yamini while addressing the gathering said AAP has dictatorship and corruption.
- Congress leader Capt Amarinder has said the final Congress list will be out in a week – before January 8.
- Sarbjit Singh’s sister Dalbir Kaur has joined BJP. Kaur said she was monitoring BJP’s working closely for a long time and likes the way the party is performing.
- Bant Singh Jhabbar has joined AAP at Mansa traders meet. AAP leader Sanjay Singh was also present on the occasion. Jhabbar said he was joining the party as it is doing well for people. Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh said if AAP wins industry will once again prosper.
- AAP leader Bhagwant Mann has opened his office in Jalalabad. On this occasion he asked Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal why he is not announcing that he will contest from Jalalabad. People are asking is Sukhbir afraid of Mann. Meanwhile, it is also being said that Sukhbir might contest from another constituency also.
- Badals have laid foundation stone of Bioethanol plant and claimed pollution problem from burning of paddy straw will be solved due to it. Present on the occasion were Union Minister for Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur and Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Badal.
- Pakistan reached 142-4 on day one of the Boxing Day Test. The game was interrupted by rain after just 50.5 overs.
- New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 77 runs in the first ODI. Matches are being played in New Zealand.
- Fanatics target Mohammed Shami for wife’s sleeveless dress. Another cricketer Mohammed Kaif hit back at haters saying Shami is a good player and his wife should not be crticised. Shami also replied saying how he keeps his wife and daughter is his prerogative and no one has any right to criticise his family.
- Amir Khan starrer Dangal has been a grand success and broken all records at boxoffice.
- Famous Wham and solo singer George Michael died on Christmas eve of heart attack at 53. Fans mourned his death across the world.
