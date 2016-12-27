SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES DECEMBER 27TH 2016
- A 39-year-old Quebec man died in a car chase.
- Donald Trump says UN just a club for people to ‘have a good time’
- Afghanistan not happy with China, Russia and Pakistan meeting on Afghanistan to bring peace in region saying Afghanistan should have been part of this meeting.
- Musharraf clarifies that Raheel Sharif did not help him to leave the country.
- Asif Ali Zardari: ‘Bilawal and I will contest elections, be a part of this Parliament. He said in the next elections PPP will win.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata has compared Modi with Sholay’s Gabbar Singh in a joint meeting with Congress. Both Mamta and Congress Vice-President Rahul ask Modi to resign adding the main reason behind demonitisation is something else.
- Indian Prime Minister Modi: Note ban destroyed terror funding and human-drug trafficking. He said he has not been elected for ribbon cutting.
- Sahara Diaries: Sheila Dixit might withdraw as Congress’ UP CM candidate. Rahul Gandhi released recently Sahara Diaries where Modi was named for corruption. When asked Gandhi said anyone involved in corruption should go. Dixit however, has denied these allegations.
- Modi launches 12,000 crore highway project in Dehradun and Uttarakhand.
- AAP’s Goa chief ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes questioned by ACB in land scam cases. Gomes said he is being targeted by BJP. Kejriwal said why Gomes is being targeted after being named as party’s chief ministerial candidate.
- Experts have said India’s crackdown on ‘nameless’ properties can help clean up sector and December 31 has been set for this.
- Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight skidded off runway at Goa airport but no one was injured.
- Punjab elections: Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh will give final shape to Congress manifesto.
- Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit, two others have been booked for brawl. During a meeting Congress workers fought on the issue of ticket and they attacked each other with chairs. Police arrested them.
- AAP will hold a rally in Lambi and might field Delhi legislator Jarnail Singh against Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi. Jarnail Singh has said he is ready to fight against anyone and from anywhere.
- A total of 104 crore deposited in BSP account. Mayawati has said she is a Dalit’s daughter and being targeted. Anand Kumar was also targeted. She said money has been transferred by ED. BJP hitting back has asked how without her permission this amount was transferred in her account.
- Navjot Kaur Sidhu: Navjot Singh Sidhu will fight from Amritsar East. Though he has not announced formally but his posters are being put up.
- Punjab Deputy Chief Minister has said Sukhbir Badal he will fight and win from Jalalabad and continue development.
- Gujarat batsman Samit Gohel’s Ranji Trophy triple ton smashes world record.
- In the second Test, Pakistan has scored 310/6 in first innings against Australia.
- Cricket Australia (CA) has named India Test skipper Virat Kohli as captain of the board’s One-Day International (ODI) Team of the Year, which also includes promising yorker Jasprit Bumrah as the other Indian. Kohli was was preferred over Australia’s Steve Smith. Cricket Australia’s ODI Team of Year includes Virat Kohli (India, captain), David Warner (Australia), Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Steve Smith (Australia), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Mitchell Marsh (Australia), Jos Buttler (England), Jasprit Bumrah (India), and Imran Tahir (South Africa).
- Salman Khan celebrates his 51st birthday. Fans are sending him felicitation messages.
