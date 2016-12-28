SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES DECEMBER 28TH 2016 

Headlines

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed the tweet of US President-elect Donald Trump where he expressed his support of Israel in wake of a United Nations resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements in West Bank and East Jerusalem. The Obama administration opted to abstain from the vote, a departure from US’ usual practice of shielding Israeli. Trump had said: “We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect,” adding, “Stay strong Israel.” The UN had said in its resolution that the 500,000 Jews settlements in those areas have no legal validity.

A Sikh doctor in US has filed a religious discrimination lawsuit. A Sikh advocacy group, The Sikh Coalition, filed this lawsuit in the US District Court against discrimination. Jaswinder Pal Singh of Kentucky is a licensed and board certified physician practicing in the area of neurology. But as part of the 2014 hiring process, the group hiring him expressed concern over Singh’s looks, thus hindering him from moving ahead in his career which is against the US law.

Pakistan, China, and Russia have agreed to include Kabul in Afghanistan talks.

Both India and Pakistan re trying to be part of NSG to reap its benefits. India has already hastened its efforts to get entrance. But the US-based arms suppliers group ACA has said the rules are changing and under those new regulations Pakistan will not get an entry, India will.

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has inaugurated the fourth nuclear power plant and said on this occasion load shedding will be ended soon. When asked by media that similar claims were made earlier also, Sharif said this crisis will be resolved once and for all.

Under a new ordinance punishment will be given to those who would have more than 10 old notes after March 31. They can be fined IRs50,000 fine and can get jail. For NRIs and military personnel who could not return money, Reserve Bank of India will facilitate them. The government has asked people to come forward with undeclared money, pay tax, and save themselves otherwise they will pay fine on 90% of money and get jail term. Only three days are left to return old money.

In UP, the ruling SP party, has announced the names of 325 candidates for assembly elections. Mulayam Singh Yadav has announced the names of his near and dear ones, but kept the close aides of his son Akhilesh out. One man in the list is Atiq Yadav who has 44 serious cases including a murder on his head. He was selected by Akhilesh’ uncle Shiv Pal Yadav and when asked why he was selected, Shiv said Atiq can win, so selected.

Fifteen coaches of train derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and over 60 got injured.

IT has been asked to pinpoint culprits as just 24 lakh people have declared their income as IRs 10 lakh plus but still 25 lakh luxury cars are sold in a year that is increasing by the day.

Outgoing Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha has said 36 Rafale will not be enough and 200 more fighter planes are needed.

Veteran bureaucrat Anil Baijal has been appointed as the new Lt Governor of Delhi, a post that was vacant after the sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung. Media is asking Kejriwal could not work with Jung, would he be able to work with Baijal.

AAP has fielded Jarnail Singh from Lambi under his inqilaab rally. When Kejriwal asked people if he should be selected, the people endorsed. Though the government tried to stop this rally and even the venue was not given to AAP but still there was good attendance. Jarnail Singh will thus fight from the high-profile Lambi constituency, represented by Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. Jarnail, a former journalist and a 1984 anti-Sikh riots victim, came in the limelight when he threw a shoe at P Chidambaram, former Union Finance Minister during the UPA regime. He also contested from Delhi. He challenged Parkash Badal to select the time and venue of his choice and he will defeat him. When asked he is an outsider, Singh said his maternal family is from Hoshiyarpur. When asked how will he leave his Delhi constituency, Singh said 90% constituents in his Delhi constituency are from Punjab and they have told him to fight from Lambi;

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has said he is not afraid of any Jernail or Kernail and it is up to AAP who they wish to field.

Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has said AAP and Congress cannot resolve Punjab’s water issues, only SAD can.

Capt Amarinder Singh has said if his party comes in power, it will bring a law to eliminate drug mafia within four weeks on fast track basis and no one will be spared. Capt said this issue is part of his 9-point action plan agenda and those involved their property will also be seized. Capt said the drug business is flourishing as the Badal government has vested interest in it. He also welcomed the decision of EC for forming a special team under the narcotics control Bureau of India, who will be deployed across the state for checking flow of drugs.

All candidates, including independents, contesting the upcoming Punjab state elections will bear the expense of setting up their booths outside polling stations, Election Commission has informed.

The 24-year-old Punjabi youth Hardeep Singh Deol from Sirsa was stabbed to death by a girl at Christchurch in New Zealand on Christmas day. Hardeep Singh Deol, who was on work visa in Christchurch after completing a course in hotel management from India, was allegedly stabbed by a 22-year-old girl Franchesca Kororia Borell on Christmas day. The girl was arrested by police and has been charged with murder. Hardeep was taken to a hospital with critical stab wounds where he died yesterday. Three months back, Deol completed his degree and got a job in a hotel in Christchurch. The family has no idea about the motive of the crime. His Indian friends in New Zealand have told us that Hardeep knew the girl for the past 15-20 days but are not ready to give further information. Hardeep’s mother and sister are inconsolable and delay in arrival of his body is making their condition worse.

In the second Test, Pakistan scored 443/9d in the first innings. Australia in reply made 278/2. Pakistan’s Azhar Ali was 205 not out and broke several records.

Deepika’s Hollywood movie will release in India first, before anywhere else in the world.