SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES FEBRUARY 10TH 2017

COURTESY : IANS

A plane has crashed in Winnipeg. Employment rose by 48,000 in January, building on gains observed in the latter part of 2016. The unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage points to 6.8%. Employment in Ontario rose by 29,000 in January. The unemployment rate for the province remained at 6.4%. Compared with 12 months earlier, employment in Ontario was up by 90,000, with all of the gains from August to January.

In January, employment increased by 11,000 in British Columbia. In the 12 months to January 2017, employment increased by 82,000 or 3.5%, the fastest growth rate among the provinces. Over the same period, the unemployment rate fell by percentage point to 5.6%, the lowest among provinces. In Nova Scotia the unemployment rate fell by 0.6 percentage points to 7.7%. On a year-over-year basis, employment in the province increased by 9,800, partly due to the low reached in January 2016.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, employment in the province has been trending downward since May 2016. Following an increase in December, employment in Quebec held steady in January. As the number of unemployed decreased (-15,000), the unemployment rate declined 0.3 percentage points to 6.2%. Compared with January 2016, employment in Quebec was up by 97,000 or 2.4%, powered by gains in the second half of 2016. In Alberta, unemployment rate rose by 0.3 percentage points to 8.8%. In New Brunswick unemployment rate edged down by 0.4 percentage points to 8.9%, the result of fewer people participating in the labour market.

Trudeau will meet President Trump on Monday. Three cabinet members were in USA before him to lay out groundwork. The two sides will speak about trade, economy, jobs and trading relations between the two countries. The three ministers – Harjit Sajjan, Chrystia Freeland and Bill Morneau were in Washington and sounded optimistic on future relations with USA. Opposition has asked Trudeau to be cautious and advised not to push Trump too much. Peel Police and the Region of Peel have raised $356,144 for United Way Of Peel. The two follow a long tradition. Police has arrested Varun Sahore and Tarnpreet Saundh for a stolen vehicle. On Friday February 3 at approximately 11:30am. Peel Regional Police received a call from a concerned citizen of a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Denlow Drive and Banting Crescent in the City of Brampton. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen on Wednesday January 25 as a result of a warm-up theft in the City of Mississauga. Uniform patrol officers attended the area and located the stolen vehicle parked with two males sleeping inside and so arrested both of them. Dushaun Thompson, 23, charged with attempt to murder in robbery attack. Thompson tried to rob a person on Dixie and Queens and injured victim seriously who was taken to the hospital. An old woman was injured and taken to hospital following an attempted bag snatch. A man tried to grab her handbag but the woman screamed and he ran away. But in the event the elderly woman fell down and got injured. Police is looking for this man. Trump travel ban suspension is being upheld by US Appeals Court. Trump still says he is going to win the case in court. A four-member UK ‘sex gang’ will be deported to Pakistan for raping and torturing minor girls. Though the boys in their said the girls were prostitutes, but the court dismissed it saying the girls were very young with one only 13 years of age. All four will be stripped off their British nationality and sent back under a law passed recently that a citizen’s nationality can be taken back if he is found involved in heinous crimes. A top US think tank has predicted that India will be the world’s fastest growing economy in five years. But it has cautioned that cultural differences and gap between rich and poor will increase drastically. About China it has said as demand is decreasing, the economy will grow less. For Pakistan it has said, Pakistan would be unable to match India’s economic prowess and so seek other methods to maintain balance and improve economy. Lockheed Martin, makers of F-16 has said they can make these fighter jets in India if Trump allows. The reason of setting up a manufacturing base in India is that this country is seeking to include 200-250 fighter jets in its fleet. Recently Indian Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa flew the jet alone. Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been suspended from PSL over corruption charges. It was found out that an international syndicate tried to bribe the two players. PSL Chairman Najam Sethi has refrained from making any comment as investigation is going on but he said the body will keep corruption away from cricket. This practice will not be tolerated. Both players play for Islamabad team. ‘Aman-17′ naval exercise kicks off in Karachi with 37 countries participating in it including Australia, China, Indonesia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, UK, USA, Japan and Russia. As crisis deepens in Tamil Nadu, the Governor has said signatures for Sasikala will have to be verified. O. Panneerselvam wants his government to be reinstated, a demand also made by Stalin to the Governor. Meanwhile, Madras HC has directed police to file affidavit on the allegations that Sasikala camp MLAs have been kept under detention in a resort where they do not have access to cell phones or TV channels. It is being reported that some MLAs have refused to even eat food. Though a ban was placed on exit polls in Punjab but still social media is highlighting opinion polls that are totally false. Election Commission had said earlier no exit polls should be published unless election process in all five states concludes. After Kohli double century and Saha’s brilliant performance, India posted 687-6 declared against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. Bangladesh in reply has made 41/1. He has broked the record of making most runs in one calendar year. Kohli surpassing Virender Sehwag‘s mark of 1,105 in 2004-05. He scored 200 in the first Test against West Indies. Against New Zealand he made 211. Then in the fourth Test against England, Kohli made 235. Previously, Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid had scored three double hundreds in three successive Test series. In match against New Zealand, Kohli became the only Indian captain to score two Test double-centuries. Media is asking if Virat Kohli producing Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh movie Phillauri?





