SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES FEBRUARY 13TH 2017 

PM Trudeau is meeting US President Trump today in White House. At 10:50am Trudeau will arrive at the White House and be greeted by Trump. At 11:10am Trudeau, 45 and Trump, 70 will hold a close meeting. At 11:25am Trudeau will hold an expanded bilateral meeting with Trump. At 12:15pm Trudeau and Trump will participate in a roundtable discussion with women executives. At 12:50pm Trudeau will attend a luncheon given by Trump. At 2pm Trudeau and Trump will hold joint media availability in the East Room of the White House. At 3pm Trudeau will meet with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Paul Ryan. At 3:40pm Trudeau will meet with the Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell. At 6pm Trudeau will depart for Ottawa, Canada. BC MP Peter Julian announces candidacy for the federal NDP leadership race. Hill Times has highlighted Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development under its Power & Influence column and called him ‘Minister of Everything’. Talking to the publication, Bains said: “It’s not going to be simply an innovation, science, economic development plan, it’s going to be a government-wide approach that’s really going to implicate industry, academia, and civil society as well, because we all need to work together,” and the outcome will be “jobs, jobs, jobs.” He continued: “I take pride in building those relationships and I think those relationships are really critical for not only developing a plan, but critically important when we execute and implement a plan.” Jagmeet Singh was featured in GQ magazine and called Singh “incredibly well-dressed rising star in Canadian politics. When asked if is thinking to “take on Justin Trudeau in Canadian federal politics?” he replied: “Well done. It’s something I’m considering. My name was initially put forward with, what I thought, was something of a fluke. I’m a provincial politician, so I didn’t think it was a serious thing. I was honoured, but I haven’t decided yet.” The 38-year-old criminal layer cum politician Singh discusses serious issues such as racism and the deadly mosque attack in Quebec City. He said he will keep on speaking “about things like unfairness, injustice, poverty, and inequality in the public sphere.” Indo-Canadian Friends of Osler donated $1million during a very successful gala that was held over the weekend. The organiser Satish Takkhar welcomed the audience. The event was attended by Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, MPP Dipika Damerla, MPP Amrit Mangat, MPP Harinder Malhi, PC leader Patrick Brown, Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey, and Peel Police Chief Jennifer Evans. A total of 16 people have died in a suicide bomb attack in Lahore and 70 got injured that includes senior police officers also. Tensions mounts between USA and Pakistan as US Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri is denied US visadenied visa to Pakistani politicians Maulana Haideri who was to attend a special event in America and represent Pakistan in it along with another senator. Opposition leader Raza Rabbani has asked Pakistan to boycott USA. Sartaj Aziz, Adviser to Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said India’s maritime strategy in Indian Ocean is ‘expansionist’, and increase in the number of its submarines and other weapons endangers Pakistan’s trade that is mostly done through Indian Ocean. Islamabad High Court has ordered not to hold Valentine’s Day celebrations in public places. Former Pakistani Ambassador Hussian Haqqani has said even resolving the issue would unlikely address the challenge of terrorism, sectarian conflict or the Taliban abandoning its goal of establishing an old Islamic order in Afghanistan. He said: “Even if Kashmir is resolved how would that end sectarian terrorism, because sectarian terrorism is about killing people who do not have same religious sect as you have. How would resolving Kashmir stop the Taliban, who are aimed at creating their old Islamic order in Afghanistan,”

On relations with USA, he said: “We want both sides to actually rethink their positions,” he said. He said this during a discussion on a report, released by nearly a dozen top American think tanks, who have asked the Trump administration for a tougher line against Pakistan. A New US Approach to Pakistan: Enforcing Aid Conditions without Cutting Ties’- co-authored by Lis Curtis of The Heritage Foundation and Haqqani of the Hudson Institute has adked for a clear-eyed US policy approach towards Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked ministers for details of their tours in the last three months. He said ministers will be evaluated for their performance. Action will be taken against those who have not performed. Minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju has said the Hindu population in India is shrinking while minorities were flourishing because Hindus are not bringing them in their fold. More MPs have started supporting Panneerselvam now that they are not been confined to a secret plac. Sasikala however, has asserted she is not scared of threats. A tearful Sasikala also said she has no desire to be Tamil Nadu’s chief Minister. She is only fulfilling amma – Jayalalithaa’s wishes. The Supreme Court verdict, which will decide the future of AIADMK supremo VK Sasikala, is expected to be pronounced tomorrow. The court is also expected to probe her assets worth IRs 1,800 crores. BJP President Amit Shah has said SP and Congress are locked in ‘unholy alliance’. He said people are supporting BJP. The first and second phase of UP elections has finished. Voting for Uttarakhan’s 70 seats will commence from February 15 voting. Shah said BJP is getting support here as well. AAP leader Manish Sisodia has said AAP will perform exceedingly well in Goa and Punjab. In Delhi he said they have done a lot in the realm of healthcare and education. In the Nabha jailbreak, the mastermind and three of his accomplices have been held in Moga. Gurpreet Sikhon and three were arrested after a short encounter in Moga but no news of damage was reported. Three more re still wanted in this regard. In the Dera Sach Soda row, SGPC panel has zeroed in on 22 leaders who went to get support from the Dera. The leaders will be asked why they went there before elections. Kejriwal has once again alleged that EVMs in Punjab were altered but EC has denied those reports. India defeated Bangladesh by 208 runs in the first Test. Playing first India made 667/6 innings declared. In reply Bangladesh made 388/ all out. India score 359 in the second innings. Bangladesh was all out at 250. Virat Kohli was the Man of the Match. Kohli has won all six Test series under him without losing any. He also won 19 matches consecutively. Before him Sunil Gavaskar won 18 Tests and Kapil Dev 17. In 2015, the six Tests Kohli won were against Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh. With him in the team , India won 23 matches, 15 with Kohli as captain. PCB chairman Shahayyar Khan has said strict action will be taken against all those PSL players who are found involved in match fixing. About Irfan he said investigations are underway and Irfan will be given show cause notice if found involved in any wrong doing to keep corruption out. The board has already taken action against Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif. ‘Hello’ by Adele won song of the year at Grammy Awards. Altogether she won five awards. Adele thanked the jury.





