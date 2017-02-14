SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES FEBRUARY 14TH 2017 

Headlines

Prime Minister Trudeau and US President Trump discussed trade and security yesterday. The meeting also discussed Nafta. Analysts are considering this meeting as successful that started with a firm handshake. Trudeau himself has termed it successful. While on the trip Trudeau gave him his father’s picture in which Trump is seen on the mic. Trump relished that thought.

Kevin O’Leary once again was the target of the Conservative leadership debate in Montreal. He and Maxim Bernier are moving ahead successfully. Kevin is being compared to Trump as both are businessmen, took part in reality shows and have no political experience. Kevin said the comparison is not real as both are different personalities.

Neethan Shan has won by-election for Councillor in Ward 42- Scarborough Rouge-River. Shah thanked his supporters. Toronto Mayor John Tory has welcomed him in the council. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh campaigned for him.

Three people died in a house fire in Brampton while one was admitted to the hospital. At 4am police received a 911 call in the Dixie and Williams Parkway area. A girl was saved but the other three victims located in their bedrooms of a semi-detached house had died.

Pragnesh Saija of Brampton has won $7 million in lottery. He bought a $1,000 per week for life but took the lump sum payment. He said it fulfills his dreams. He will give good education to his kids and buy cars.

US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has resigned just after being in office for 25 days. Russian contacts are being alleged.

PTI chairman Imran Khan has said if Rangers can conduct an operation in Karachi then why not in Punjab. He said if implemented a national action plan on terrorism can be ended. Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said few people have been arrested and the mastermind of Lahore blast has been picked up. Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said he will take war on terrorism to conclusion as even Pakistanis have started asking when would terrorism end?

Supreme Court of Indian has convicted Sasikala and so her dream of becoming Tamil Nadu’s chief minister ahs crashed. She has been given four-year-jail term. The court said between 1981-2014 Jayalalithaa was charged along with four others including Sasikala for corruption in different cases and she had to resigned. Sasikala is said to appoint her successor soon.

The verdict of Supreme Court of Indian has brought joy to Panneerselvam faction. DMK and Congress have welcomed the decision. Panneerselvam is urging MLAs not to support Sasikala as she will be going to jail for four years and must stand with him.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has said India Air Force is capable of countering new-age Chinese jets and Rafale will give India an edge.

Akali Dal-Dera Issue: SGPC is probing a panel that needs more time to submit findings.

DC Patiala has said AAP created false alarm on EVMs as only old EVMs from 2015 were moved. The 2017 EVMs were kept in safe room. On this occasion Capt Amainder Singh also said AAP reacts on petty things to create sensationalism and will lose badly. However, EC has said it will once again watch videos.

AAP will win 105 to 110 seats: Himmat Singh Shergill to Y Media

PCB’s Najam Sethi has once again reiterated that PSL final will be held in Lahore and though security is an issue but it is on people if they want it or not. He said foreign players have been asked who currently are reluctant. He said the committee has taken action against two players involved in match-fixing and others are being probed. When asked if those players are being marginalized, Sethi said, he himself worked hard for the establishment of PSL so he cannot derail the game. The body has enough proof of proof against them and has phone, whatsapp, and text data.

PCB has suspend Nasir Jamshed from all forms of cricket for violating its anti-corruption code