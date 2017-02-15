SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES FEBRUARY 15TH 2017 

Headlines

Inderjit Singh Reyat, convicted in the 1985 Air India bombing has been released from halfway house. Inderjit Singh Reyat who has spent most of his adult life in jail was convicted of perjury in 2010 for his testimony as a Crown witness.

An Indian newspaper has written that Indian Consul General Dinesh Bhatia has visited Dixie Gurdwara to help community get closer. Ranjit Singh Dulay, secretary of the Dixie Gurdwara, is reported as saying: “The gurdwara is open for everybody. We cannot refuse anybody as long as they are coming to pray.” But he also said that people were upset after the events of 1984 but following apologies from the Indian government, “sometimes the relationship starts changing, and people are getting softer.” Meanwhile Dinesh Bhatia said: “It is a privilege to receive blessings at Indo-Canadian places of worship. I’ll continue to seek support and blessings at religious places important to the community. The cohesiveness of the Indo-Canadian community is visible at these places of worship.”

EU Parliament has approved trade deal with Canada that is being considered a success for Canada.

According to a Crea report national home sales were down slightly in January 2017 on a month-over-month basis. The national home sales declined 1.3% from December 2016 to January 2017. The national average sale price was little changed (+0.2%) y-o-y in January. The actual activity in January was up 1.9% from a year earlier. The number of newly listed homes dropped 6.7% from December 2016 to January 2017. The MLS Home Price Index in January was up 15.0% year-over-year (y-o-y).

Brampton hose fire victims have been identified as Jyoti, Iftekhar and Amina Kapadia. The couple’s nine-year-old daughter Zoya is in hospital in critical but stable situation.

Donald Trump has once again accused his own intelligence agencies of illegally feeding conspiracy theories to the media over his alleged links with Russia. “The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred,” Trump wrote on his twitter account. He called the alleged Russian connection as a mere non-sense. His remarks came as media reported Trump’s campaign team were in contact with Russian intelligence officials before the election.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is all set to meet with Trump today as tensions in Middle East loom . Former US President Obama was not in favour of Natanyahu’s policy that might change now as Trump has supported his stance on Palestine-Israel issue.

At least six people have killed in Mohmand Agency suicide attack in Pakistan. Yesterday in Peshawar a judge was attacked but he escaped. However, his driver was killed in the attack. TTP took responsibility of this attack. Pakistan’s Foreign Office has said these attacks are done by the Afghanistan-based terrorist camps.

The Indian Space Agency has launched a record 104 satellites on a single rocket. Isro has said it overtook the 2014 Russian record of 37 satellites in a single launch. On board was a 714kg satellite for earth observation and more than 100 smaller satellites. Three were Indian-owned, 96 were from US companies, and the rest belonged to companies based in Israel, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi have congratulated the agency.

A IRs100 crore will be recovered from Jayalalithaa’s properties according to the court order which said in its verdict that Jayalalithaa cannot be tried for the criminal cases as she has deceased.

India’s Supreme Court has rejected Sasikala’s plea for more time and told her immediate means immediate. Meanwhile, Sasikala has nominated Palaniswami as AIADMK leader and asked party workers to expel Panneerselvam from the party.

Election was held in Uttrakhand and out of the 70 seats, voting has completed on 69. Voting on last seat will be held on March 8. Nearly 68% people cast their votes. Congress Chief Minister Harish Rawat is confident his party will win in the state. Meanwhile, BJP has also claimed it will be victorious. On the other hand in UP, the second phase elections have ended. A total of 65% voting was observed in this phase. In a 403-seat constituency, voting will be held in seven phases.

In India the cost of stents have come down 80% that has offered relief to heart patients. The old prices varied between IRs50,000 to IRs 100,000 but the government has capped, it to IRs10,000 to IRs15,000. The maximum price charged for it is IRs18,000.