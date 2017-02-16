SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES FEBRUARY 16TH 2017

COURTESY : IANS

Headlines

1. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reached France and delivered confidence-building speech at the European Parliament. The Ceta trade deal was signed by a margin of 408-254. Under this agreement 99% trade tariffs will be removed.

2. Some Conservative MPs laughed at Amarjeet Sohi’s past as a bus driver. Sohi objected to it saying he worked hard to reach this position and trying to bring change. It was also suggested to delete the recording but the Conservatives objected to it saying it cannot be done.

3. MP Iqra Khalid will present a motion in parliament against Islamophobia. The Liberals backed it but opposition has questioned the move. Kelly Leitch asked to remove the word Islamophobia as one religion cannot be supported. Respect for all religion and hatred for none should be the norm. She was also asked if she is trying to bring Sharia Law or cull freedom of speech. Iqra said she is just addressing an issue and Islamophobia reference will not be removed from M-103.

4. The City of Toronto has passed 2% property tax increase bill and also passed the 2017 budget after long debates. There have been several cuts in city and councilors are not happy with them. The 2% property tax will sit on 3.29%. With this every home owner will pay $90 extra every year.

5. Tensions rose at the Peel District School board meeting on Muslim prayer accommodation. It was said no religious prayers should be done in schools and religion must be kept away. The board was told the practice was in place for a long time and they are not speaking against any religion. However, the board has disallowed to meet any delegates or discuss Muslim prayer accommodation issue.

6. A heated debate took place at the Brampton Council that passed motion with 7:4 votes to allot $4.4 million to study two alternative routes for LRT – Kennedy and McLaughlin to Brampton downtown at Main Street, north of Steeles Avenue. The amount will be taken from reserve. But some Councillors were against it and poke against Linda,

7. Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon also disagreed with the $4.4 million funding for the new LRT route studies. He said already too much time has been wasted. A lot of money and time and another 8-10 years will be lost if a new study is initiated. One must move forward so that jobs are created.

8. Urgent Care Centre at Peel Memorial named after Brampton businessman Sajjad Ebrahim who donated $2.5 million.

9. A violent robbery took place at Brampton’s hasty market near Airport Road and Sandalwood Parkway East before 9pm. Two teens have been arrested by Peel Police in this regard.

10. Trump moves away from two-state solution on Israel-Palestine conflict and supported Israel wholehearted saying he will only support it if it brings peace otherwise one-state solution is also fine. At the press conference yesterday Israeli Prime Minister Natanyahu also looked confident as the Obama administration was in favour of the two-state solution. Natanyahu has also said Israel must have security right over the entire area.

11. At least 40 are dead and 100 injured in a suicide attack on Sufi shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan town. The shrine is near Indus Highway. Citing Taluka Hospital Medical Superintendent Moinuddin Siddiqui, a media outlet has reported that at least 30 bodies and more than 100 injured were brought to the hospital. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered immediate rescue operation and government announced emergency in the hospitals of the nearby Jamshooro and Hyderabad districts.

12. Pakistan’s Foreign Office has said Afghanistan should not allow terror against Pakistan from its land. It said in a report attacks are planned in Afghanistan and executed in Pakistan.

13. A PML-N MNA has suggested the government to teach Arabic at school level to finish terrorism in Pakistan.

14. Senior Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer and noted novelist Vikas Swarup of Slumdog Millionaire-fame will be the India’s High Commissioner to Canada, government said on Thursday. Swarup, currently working as Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, will replace Arun Kumar Sahu who is currently working as acting Indian High Commissioner to Canada. Vikas Bagle, will be the new Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson.

15. India and China have agrees to resolve all issues including that of Masood Azhar in a strategic meeting that will take place on February 22 in Bejing. The meeting will be attended by Vikas Swarup, Foreign secretary S Jaishankar and executive vice chairman of China hang Yesui among others. According to reports the dialogue will strength India and China relations.

16. Sasikala who has been sent in jail asked for mineral water and homemade food. But jail officials said those cannot be provided to her against court orders. It has been reported that she also slept on the floor and shared her jail cell. She was woken up early and asked to make candles.

17. Sasikala loyalist Palaniswami has become the new Tamil Nadu CM. The swearing-in of the 13th chief minister was completed by Vidya Sagar Rao.

18. A SIT committee formed to probe on 1984 massacre formed by the Modi government has filed its report to home ministry after studying 60 cases.

19. About 75% of Indian MPs, MLAs have declared their annual incomes are less than IRs10 lakh. In an analysis done by IndiaSpend, of the 4,848 affidavits as many as 24% of legislators nationwide had claimed exemption from income tax or said they had no income. The website said that 35% legislators across the country declared an annual income of less than IRs2.5 lakh, while 40% declared revenues between IRs 2.5 lakh-Rs 10 lakh. Only 25% of legislators nationwide have declared incomes of over Rs 10 lakh. Recently, data published by think tank Oxfam India suggested that the richest 1% of the country own 58% of India’s wealth, and 57 billionaires possess the same wealth as the bottom 70% of India. Despite this, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the country was largely a “tax non-compliant society” during the presentation of the Union Budget.

20. NASA has reported January 2017 was third hottest on record.





Related posts: