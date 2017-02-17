SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES FEBRUARY 17TH 2017
Headlines
- Kill her, deport her: Mississauga MP Iqra Khalid gets 50,000 death threats after presenting anti-Islamophobia motion, M103.
- Canada and Germany are close allies and friends: Trudeau tells German Chancellor Angela Merkel while in Germany. Both sides discussed security and Nato.
- Man accused of role in deadly Ahmediya Pakistan mosque in Canada. The National Post correspondent Stewart Bell, called Rashid Ahmed living in Mississauga on phone to get his comments as he is being investigated by Pakistani police over a deadly sectarian clash in December 21, 2015 at an Ahmediya mosque in Pakistan’s Chakwal district. He said he was lucky to escape but Pakistani police had named him a terrorist. Ahmed returned to Canada before he could be arrested. According to details, a mob of 1,000 and 3,000 stormed in the mosque and left two dead and several wounded. Pakistani authrities identified Ahmed as the main person behind the attack that he denied. But leaders of Canada’s Ahmadiya Muslim community have urged authorities here that someone who had taken part in religious persecution in another country should not have safe haven in Canada. The footage shows how the mosque was attacked. A joint investigation team in Pakistan has arrested 51 people in this regard. It is worth noting Pakistan and Canada has no extradition treaty.
- Tennis player Eugenie Bouchard paid off blind date bet after losing it to a fan. She not only met the person called John but called it the best date ever. She has agreed to meet him again saying John is an interesting.
- New cars showcased at Canadian International Auto Show. Complete report can be seen on Channel Y soon.
- Peel Police Chief Jennifer Evans is participating in longest night in Peel on February 17. During this event volunteers spend one night in car showcasing many people who do not have a house, sleep in a car or shelter. The event is organized by United Way of Peel.
- More than 222,000 people in Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga are experiencing poverty and struggling to afford housing.
- Trump blasted media at press conference last night and defended his style of working. He clashed with media and called a few media outlets fake news saying he had no relations with Russia. He can only call Russia if he knows someone there. Trump said those publishing fake news must be ashamed and even those who give such fake news to these media outlets should also be ashamed.
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation saved the lives of 122 million children between 1990 to 2016. The duo tried to find the root cause of kids dying under five years of age and found they die of diseases for not being vaccinated. Bill and Melinda Gates also thanked their donors, especially Warren Buffet for supporting them.
- Pakistan Army has summoned Afghan officials to GHQ and shared a list of 76 terrorists.
- A total of 100 terrorists have been killed in a major security crackdown after Sehwan bombing at the shrine yesterday in which 83 people died and several wounded. Pakistan government has said no one will be spared. Meanwhile, Punjab’s chief minister Shahbaz Sharif has announced the facilitator of Lahore attack has been caught. He said attacks on Pakistan are planned in Afghanistan. Advisor to Pakistani Prime Minister Sartaj Aziz has also said he has talked to the National Security Advisor of Afghanistan and urged him to immediate control them. Meanwhile, Dhamal on Lal Shahbaz Qalander shrine and evening prayers have started. People defied all terrorist attacks saying prayers will continue at the shrine.
- The third phase of UP elections will commence soon and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 12-15 rallies in the state.
- Priyanka Vadra and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi have started campaigning in UP. Priyanka has said UP does not need to follow a Modi model as the state has enough talent of its own and can progress. She added development in UP can be done by the people of this state. The two have started their campaign from Rai Brailey. But Congress President Sonia Gandhi was missing from rallies and the party was questioned. The party said it is being done under a Congress strategy that she is not participating.
- Indian army chief Bipin Rawat has said stone pelters will be considered Jihadis. Opposition has said this policy can fire back. But BJP senior minister has said if National Conference and Congress think like this, they will be deemed siding with the terrorists. He said when NDA was in power, they said terrorists sanctuaries should be bombed and today they are moving back from their stance. Rawat said that protesters attack army and run away. He had given stern warning to people hoisting ISIS or Pakistan flags.
- Supreme Court of India has received five new judges as several cases are piled up in courts and must be solved. The total number of judges has risen to 28 but require three more to reach the 31 target.
- A man in Uttar Pradesh stabbed his niece in police station who eloped with her boy friend. On family complaint, police recovered and the girl was brought in Gaziabad where that man stabbed her.
- Amritsar policeman was seen getting a massage from a person who had come to file a complaint. The video went viral and so the authorities suspended that police officer.
- South African cricket team that is touring New Zealand defeated hosts comprehensively by 78 runs in the first T20 in Auckland on Friday. Batting first South Africa scored 186 runs. New Zealand in reply could only make 107.
