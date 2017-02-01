SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES FEBRUARY 1ST, 2017 

Headlines

Quebec City mosque has been opened again after attack.

Trump travel ban: Canadian MPs held emergency debate in Canada that continued till late at night. The meeting was held to help government develop a response strategy that reflects Canadian values.

Trump travel ban: USA has announced some countries may not be taken off the list soon though earlier it was said ban is being enforced only for 90 days but can be extended now. Speaking on the issue Trump said he just wants to keep the bad guys out of USA and media is blowing the issue out of proportion. When asked why enough time was not given, he said if they were given time a lot of wrong people might have entered the country. The seven countries banned are Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Sudan and Yemen;

PTI in Pakistan is asking the government why the government is not speaking against Trump’s travel ban.

UAE has supported Trump’s travel ban saying he took decision under USA’s sovereign right. It is worth noting UAE is a close ally of USA.

Pakistan’s finance minister Ishaq Dar has said debt is not a big concern. Pakistan is a developing country and loans are required for the country’s need. He also did not agree with the fact that Pakistan is at the verge of bankruptcy.

India has welcomed Hafiz Saeed’s arrest who is considered to be the mastermind of 26/11. India’s Ministry of External Ministry has said this shows Pakistan’s sincerity and hopes better ties with Pakistan in future. Pakistan has denied being pressurized saying it has taken those steps under UN Security Council’s 1267 resolution.

India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitely has presented annual budget under 10 themes – farmers, rural, youth, poor, infra, financial, digital India, public service, and tax administration. He said only a total of 3.7 crore individuals file tax return as IRs99 lakh are below taxable limit. Thus only 2.5 crore pay taxes in a population of 120 million. It also has been mentioned that the number of people with more than 50 lakh income is 1.26 lakh. Jaitley said the cashless economy will bring more people in tax bracket. Already 18 lakh people have been sent notices.

No place for your men: Bihar Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav slams uncle Shivpal.

In J&K MLAs fought with each other in assembly, threw papers and later chairs. In this process two security guards also got injured.

In the Maur Mandi bomb blast nine people have died including three kids. The target was Congress leader Harminder Singh Jassi whose Maruti car was also attacked. DCP Suresh Arora reached the place and is holding detailed investigation in this regard. He said culprits will be caught soon. Jassi has spoken about the alleged role of outsiders.

AAP leader Kejriwal has said Punjab’s Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal is hardened criminal, arrest him and probe for blast. Kejriwal also attacked Sukhbir on the khalistani issue saying he and Capt Amarinder Singh find all Punjabis as khalistani and terrorists.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a press conference also urged authorities to arrest Sukhbir for the blast and rubbished his allegations that AAP has connections with terrorists. Showing images of Gurinder Singh, in whose house Kejriwal stayed and RP Singh, Sanjay said when Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal meet them, there is no problem but questions are always raised when AAP leaders hold meeting with them.

Sukhbir Badal hit at AAP saying radical elements have infiltrated into Punjab who are in league with AAP and are destroying Punjab’s peace. He also said AAP should be punished for the blast.

Capt also alleged that AAP is also involved in the blast.

Kejriwal also slammed Capt Amarinder on the NRI issue that was denied by him. Capt Amarinder said he did not speak against the NRIs adding malicious propaganda is in Kejriwal’s character.

NRIs from Canada seem to be working hard for AAP though they are being abused by Punjab police but NRIs are not getting discouraged and campaigning in villages. Those who have gone there from Toronto and Calgary such as Paul Badwal and Surinder Mavi are at the forefront of his campaign.

Sukhbir badal duting a rally became emotional when he said Parkash Badal is not going anywhere. Parkash is his father and that of Punjab so he must be supported.

Dera Sacha Sauda has announced support for Akali Dal-BJP in Punjab elections saying the party is better for Punjab, though no formal support has been announced. The dera has been supporting some political parties for some time.