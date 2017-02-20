SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES FEBRUARY 20TH 2017

COURTESY : IANS

1. MP Iqra Khalid defended anti-Islamophobia motion M103 on Channel Y saying it is just a motion and not a bill. She also added that she is still receiving death threats.

2. Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen talked about Trump’s travel ban, immigrant screening, refugees, students, and fraud marriage on Channel Y. He said that Canada cannot interfere in another country’s immigration policy but it will keep on welcoming immigrants. Narrating his own story he said he came to Canada as a 16-year-old refugee and today is the Immigration Minister. On immigration screening he said Canada already has proper systems in place. He said the government also welcomes students as they come with good education but with more training in Canada become a skilled force. On fraud marriages he said the government is monitoring to tackle that issue. They are also reversing the Conservative government’s rule for spouses to live for two years before applying for citizenship.

3. MP Bill Blair talking to Channel Y said marijuana is dangerous and regulating it will benefit Canadians. Millions of dollars are amassed from its sale so the government is trying to take it from the hands of illegal seller and regulate the trade.

4. Brampton Singer Jonita Gandhi has won Mirchi Music Award for her Dangal song Gilehriyaan.

5. The Afghan government has asked Pakistan to stop cross-border attacks and find solution for terrorists as some are still operating from there.

6. Pakistan Army chief Qamar Bajwa has shown the resolve that Pakistan and Afghanistan will fight terrorism together.

7. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the main Suspect in Hina Shahnawaz murder case has been arrested. The other suspect, Mehboob Alam, the victim’s cousin, remains at large, but police said they are actively working towards his arrest. Shahnawaz had been working at a non-governmental organisation in Islamabad and was earning Rs80,000 a month, which she used to support her widowed mother and sister-in-law after her father and brother passed away.

8. India has said putting Hafiz Saeed on terror list is the first logical step by Pakistan but more action from internationally community is required. On Saturday, Pakistani authorities had imposed further restrictions on Hafiz Saeed by listing him along with four of his aides under Anti-Terrorism Act.

9. More details have come to the light in the 1984 Operation Bluestar. ‘The People’s Maharaja’, a new book by Khushwant Singh shows political blunders that led to the 1984 army action at Harmandar Sahib as two secret meetings set up between Rajiv Gandhi and Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were called off by the then Punjab Congress chief minister Darbara Singh. Captain Amarinder Singh who was a Lok Sabha MP at that time, had arranged Rajiv-Bhindranwale meetings on the instructions of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in October 1982. The book states that Capt Amarinder that both Rajiv and Amarinder were called back by Indira Gandhi just before flying to their destination. Amarinder believed that intelligence agencies found out about this secret meeting and told Darbara Singh about it who convinced Indira Gandhi that it was unsafe for her son to meet Bhindranwale. Bhindranwale was annoyed and was asked to give Rajiv again but Rajiv did not turn up in the second meeting. The reason was the same as the last time.

10. BJP has announced that it is finishing its ties with Shiv Sena on citizens demand. Maharashtra’s chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has added those who have cut off their ties with the party have done well.

11. Nearly 62 % polling was recorded in the third phase of UP elections.

12. UP’s chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has told Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan to stop endorsing Gujarat’s donkeys adding what will happen if the donkeys also start getting advertised. Akhilesh was speaking to the audience on last day of campaigning for UP’s fourth phase of elections.

13. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign dubbed BSP as ‘Behenji Sampatti Party’. Hitting back Mayawati called Modi ‘Mr Negative Dalit Man,’ implying that he is against the Dalits.

14. Delhi’s chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has said his blood sugar level is fine now. His cough has gone and therefore he will return to Delhi within three days.

15. Abhay Chautala has said INLD will dig SYL canal even if the government calls the army. INLD will not change its decision at any cost. The SYL canal is the lifeline of Haryana and they will fight to get water for the state

16. SGPC has honoured Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for organising a mega function to celebrate the 350th Parkash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna in January. Kumar was given a siropa by Golden Temple’s head granthi, Giani Jagtar Singh. SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar has invited Kumar to visit Punjab on the occasion of Hola Mohalla next month or the anniversary of the Khalsa Panth’s foundation in April.

17. At IPL Auction of 2017 Ben Stokes was the costliest player to be sold at IRs14.5 crore from Rising Pune Supergiants. Tymal Mills, the second costliest player was bought for IRs12 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Irfan Pathan and Ishant Sharma remained unsold. The two Afghan players Mohammed Nabi and Rashid Khan were bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for IRs30 lakh and IRs4 crore, respectively

18. India and Australia will play four Tests. Warner has warned the Australian team not to sledge Kohli.

19. MS Dhoni has been removed as the captain of Pune team. Smith will lead it now.

20. Shahid Afridi has announced retirement from international cricket. He said he thought the board might consider him for the T20 matches but as he has not received any call, he is retiring from all forms of cricket. However, he will keep on playing for PSL.

21. PCB officials have said during a press conference in Dubai that Pakistan Super League’s final to be held in Lahore.

22. The upcoming Punjabi movie Sargi has Jimmy Shergill and Neeru Bajwa in lead roles. Others include Rubina Bajwa, singer turned actors Jassie Gill and Babbal Rai.

