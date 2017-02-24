SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES FEBRUARY 24TH 2017
- A report shows that people in the mining and oil sectors earn highest average wages of $2,096 a week. The average wage in Canada is $971. Those associated with retail earn $556 and those in the accommodation or food sector get $373.
- Prime Minister Trudeau has urged leaders in politics and business to do more for the middle class. He said the government is already working in that direction and others must pitch in. Meanwhile, both Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau are preparing for the federal budget.
- According to the Stats Canada report inflation rate in Canada has gone up by 2.1% due to high transportation and shelter costs. The shelter cost has jumped to 2.4%.
- Peel Police is hosting the Special Olympics Ontario this summer. Everyone is urged to participate.
- An Indo-Canadian engineer shot dead in US bar. Adam Purinton, a 51-year-old Navy veteran, allegedly shot and killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla, and injured Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot. Purinton thought Srinivas was from Middle Eastern. Before killing him he shouted: Get out of my country. Kuchibhotla took his aviation engineering degree from Hyderabad.
- Trump wants to build more nuclear weapons. In a statement he said he is the first one that would like to see that nobody have nukes, but USA will never fall behind any country. If countries are going to have nukes, then USA will be at the top of the pack.
- US has urged both Pakistan and Afghanistan to stop fighting as both have been blaming each other for terrorist attacks in their countries.
- Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was on a short visit to Turkey. When asked by the reporters there about his country’s relations with India, Sharif said Pakistan wants friendly relations with India. He said in his country it is a norm to speak against India to garner votes during election campaign but his party did nothing of the sort and so broke this trend. He said Pakistan wants good relations with India and he stands by this resolve.
- According to a report Indian cities get one to six hours of water on average compared to 24 hours in Brazil and China and 22 hours in Vietnam. Experts are saying if India wishes to develop, it must provide 24-hour water and power supply to people.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Kanpur train accident in which 150 people died was a conspiracy from across border. A Nepalese national Shamshul Hoda was arrested in this connection. Modi said those involved will be dealt with strictly.
- On the occasion of Shivratri, political leaders have congratulated the people of India.
- Delhi Khalsa College cancels stage plays competition after being threatened by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Principal Jaswinder Singh said they verified the scripts of all the plays and there was nothing anti-national but still for the time being the pays have been stopped from being staged.
- Three women were shot dead in a house in the posh are of Lajpat Nagar in Jalandhar. A man when came home, found his mother and wife shot at. A neighbour who used to come to their house often was also seriously injured. She was taken to the hospital but she died there.
- Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh has said Abhay Chautala’s threat to stop Punjab leaders from entering Haryana after Thursday’s flop show is irresponsible. He added Punjab cannot give water to Haryana.
- In the first test between India and Australia, Australia made 260/10 in the first innings. India in reply could only make 105/10. KL Rahul scored 64 runs. Australian bowler O’Keefe took six wickets. In the second innings Australia has made 153/4 and has a lead of 289 with six wickets in hand.
- In PSL, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Lahore Qalandars by 17 runs.
- Lipstick Under My Burka was not cleared by censor board in India though it was released at the global level. According to Farhan Akhtar the letter sent by censor board says the movie has a lot of adult material and is on women so it cannot be cleared for viewing.
- Premier show for Punjabi movie Sargi was held in Toronto yesterday. Director-actor Neeru Bajwa talked to YMedia on this occasion. The film is released today across Canada.
- Though couples hold a photo shoot when in love but a couple did so after break-up as a unique idea.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized