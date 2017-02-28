SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES FEBRUARY 28TH 2017
- Trump wants $54 billion more in defence budget that will be a record. Today Wall Street will be watching closely Trump’s speech.
- US President Donald Trump has alleged that The New York Times “writes lies” and has an “evil intent.”
- Academy Awards committee has apologised for its mistake from movie Moonlight and La La Land. Over the weekend La La Land was announced the Best Movie and for over two minutes the producers of La La Land came on stage and thanked the Academy but then it was announced that Moonlight has won the Best Movie award.
- India and Israel are celebrating 25 years of diplomatic ties. The two deal in trade, security and arms deals.
- Pakistan military courts have been given a two-year extension.
- No senior representation from Afghanistan is attended the ECO summit in Pakistan in wake of deterioratinf relations between the two countries.
- PTI chief Imran Khan has warned if any mishap happens in PSL final, Pakistan can say goodbye to international cricket in the country for the next decade.
- Gurmehar Kaur, 20 has said best of luck to those who are protesting against ABVP. She said Sehwag broke her heart with his tweet though she considered Sehwag a hero as a child. She also informed that she is withdrawing from the campaign.
- Gurmehar Kaur has also responded to Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiran Rijiju’s remark saying: “Nobody is polluting my mind, I am not anti-national.” Rijiju’s had said recently that Leftists are polluting Gurmehar’s mind. He said she is free to speak and the state is not stopping her freedom of expression but anti-India slogans will not be tolerated.
- Javed Akhtar has hit out Kiren Rijiju, saying: “Mr Minister, I know who is polluting your mind.”
- AAP leader Kejriwal has also said: “We demand action against ABVP goondaism and rape threats to Gurmehar Kaur. It is damaging for democracy.”
- You are the pride of country, keep fighting with enemies like your dad: AAP leader Bhagwant Mann to Gurmehar Kaur
- India’s Human Rights Commission has said that Delhi police did not handle situation at Ramjas and Delhi University.
- Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has said the whole country is with her. Robert Vadra and Lady Sri Ram College are also supporting Gurmehar. The college has said this through a press release.
- Four people have died and 13 got injured when a bus fell off a flyover in Andhra Pradesh. Sixty people were travelling in it.
- Mercedes-Benz has said Indian like to drive expensive cars and so in 2017, they are introducing 12 new cars in India. Starting price for a petrol car will be IRs56 lakhs while IRs70 lakhs for diesel car.
- Subroto Roy who has been in jail on financial fraud allegations, has been asked by court to pay Rs 5092.6 crore by April 7.
- India still has the fastest growing economy. In the last quarter of last year, it grew by 7% though prediction was for 7.4% growth. China is on second position and grew at 6.8% in the last quarter of last year.
- A total of IRs 320 crore will be spent on the revamp of Amritsar airport soon. A new mall and more facilities will be provided at the airport.
- From Nabha jail cell phones have been recovered and four have been arrested. It is a high security jail but still recently some inmates escaped. Security has been beefed up.
- In Qadian city in Punjab, Ahamadiya community has celebrated Oscar success of Ali. Recently a three-day convention of Ahamadiya community was held and people from 35 countries had attended it. About 100,000 live in and around that city.
- AAP survey on drug addicts will be launched from Mansa to find out the percentage of drug users.
- One more person died after being hit by a bus that belonged to an Akali leader. Angry protesters broke the bus.
- In Punjab gangster wars are common. Gangster Davinder Singh, also known as Babli Randhawa surrendered in front of the judicial magistrate today. Recently in Longowal he opened fire on people, took responsibility for it and challenged also.
- The angry supporters of Dera Sach Soda in a gathering have said they will die for the dera after two of their colleagues were killed.
- SpaceX will send two tourists around moon in 2018.
