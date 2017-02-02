SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES FEBRUARY 2nd, 2017 

Headlines

Opposition continues to slam Liberals for abandoning electoral reform. Prime Minister Trudeau in a letter to Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould has said: “Changing the electoral system will not be in your mandate.” Last night when anchor Rosemary Barter asked Gould about it, Gould replied her mandate has been changed. NDP leader Tom Mulcair hitting at Trudeau has said why he lied to millions of Canadians while NDP critic Nathan Cullen has denounced Trudeau saying he is backing out from his promise.

Brampton North MP Ruby Sahota has been voted Ontario Liberal Caucus Chair. Sahota said she hopes people will keep on supporting her in this new role.

A suspected impaired driver hit Police Cruiser on Courtney Park and Kennedy. Later it hit a pole on Kennedy and Derry. Police took him to the hospital with serious injuries and later to the Trauma Centre.

US has put Iran ‘on notice’ after missile launch. Iran has said Trump is new in politics and must speak carefully.

Comedian Kapil Sharma has appealed to vote in Gurpreet Ghuggi’s favour though he clarified he is not part of any political parties. Amy Virk and Harbhajan Mann were also seen in AAP camp supporting the party.

Campaigning for Punjab elections stops for 48 hours and elections will be held on February 4.

Income tax officials have said deposits in lakhs have been made post-note ban under tax scanner. Already notices have been sent to 18 lakhs and more investigations are underway.

The election commission has told outsiders to leave constituencies within 48 hours before polling adding only those who have vote in a certain constituency can stay there.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has told people his fake video is on social media that is being spread by Congress and Akali Dal. The video shows Kejriwal saying to vote for Congress. Kejriwal claried he did not do so. In fact Kejriwal urged people not to give a single vote to Congress or BJP.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has said Kejriwal is helping forces who want to disturb Punjab peace. He said Punjabis have given a lot of sacrifices but as Kejriwal is with terrorists, he will destroy the state’s peace. He also said Akali Dal believes in dynastic politics and is involved in corruption. He said Congress will win in Punjab with Capt Amarinder Singh to become chief minister.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal has been told to appear in Faridkot court on Friday at 9:30am. Judge Satwinder Chahal has asked Sukhbir to appear for a bail hearing in the attempt to murder case. Faridkot’s SSP served the notice to Sukhbir.