SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES FEBRUARY 3RD 2017
- Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has talked to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Tillerson had said recently Keystone XL Pipeline is beneficial for both countries.
- Former MP Gurbax Malhi during an interview on Channel Y has said AAP will win Punjab elections. He said the elections are focused on people’s needs not religious faith. Congress could win but they have not done enough and people are not happy with Akali Dal. Speaking about Ruby Dhalla, a Brampton politician who is supporting Akali Dal, Malhi said he does not agree with her stance.
- A Montreal mosque was hit with eggs and its window were smashed in what is being considered a hate crime.
- Home sales in Vancouver are down by 40%.
- MP Ruby Sahota has highlighted the issue of homelessness and mental health issues in Brampton in the House of Commons.
- The Brampton – Springdale MPP Harinder Malhi organised second open house for Brampton residents. It was attended by business leaders and community members. She said on this occasion that Liberals are trying to solve the problems in Ontario.
- According to Treb, GTA average home price is $770,745 that is an increase of 22.3% from last year. Total sales in January 2017 went up by 11.5% from January 2016. It also said in all house segments the growth has been in double digits. Among other cities average home prices went up mostly in Toronto.
- US employers have added 227,000 jobs that has brought down unemployment rate to 4.8% from 4.9%.
- Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has resigned from President Trump’s business advisory council for being criticized on social media.
- Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nafees Zakaria while commenting on Trump’s ban on immigrants has said US as a sovereign country has the right to decide its immigration policy. Just yesterday PTI chief Imran Khan had asked the government why it is not commenting on the issue. Trump’s travel ban was opposed by some and supported by a few countries. Zakaria said Pakistan has good relations with USA and as a strong ally they will remain on firm footing in coming days.
- Lahore Court acquitted a murder convict who died two years ago. The man was arrested in 2009 but he died in jail in 2014 and has been acquitted now in 2017. Mocking the system Imran Khan said he is amazed at the way the country is operating where the poor are suffering and the rich get away with murders.
- India has said Hafiz Saeed has confessed to terror attacks and Pakistan has enough proof to act against him. Pakistan had said its courts are independent and are working on the dossier given by India. Vikas Swarup, spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs has said Pakistan must take action against him as it has everything required to do so.
- In an online scam in India, IRs3,700 crore were lost by six lakh people. The site asked people to press ‘like’ and give some money. In this way through social media crores were collected from people.
- The IT Dept has asked Election Commission to cancel AAP’s party status for filing false audits as it found irregularities and factual discrepancies of IRs27 crore. AAP leader Kejriwal has said Modi is cancelling AAP’s party status as we are winning in Goa and Punjab adding Modi is a dictator and is quite shameful.
- MP Harinder Khalsa has said AAP is a party of frauds and should be derecognized. After IT department’s revelations he said he is not surprised as Kejriwal has been taking money from people.
- Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari has challenged Kejriwal for debate on 70 of its election promises that the AAP government has failed to fulfil after nearly two years of governance in the national capital. Tiwari said the AAP government has not kept the promises of regularising unauthorised colonies, opening 500 schools, installing CCTV cameras, increasing the patient capacity in government hospitals and providing safe and clean drinking water in the city. He said he has not provided electricity connections, water supply and several other amenities have not been provided. Tiwari also said Kejriwal’s government has not built 500 new schools as it promised. It has also not installed 15 lakh CCTV cameras in the city that was promised after the Nirbhaya rape case on December 16, 2012) but only seven cameras have been installed. He also pointed out that IRs900 crore were sanctioned by the central government for drainage system and pipelines in the city but not a single rupee has been used in the last two years.
- A Bhopal man, Udyan Das has been arrested for killing a woman, Akansha Sharma from Bengal. Both met online but after a few days the girl disappeared and started detailed investigation but could not find her. Finally her body was found inside a cement tower. Udyan confessed to police though they met and liked each other initially but eventually quarrels between the two increased and in a fit of anger he strangulated Sharma and killed her eventually.
- Elections in Punjab and Goa will be held on February 4 in single phase.
- KPS Gill, former DGP of Punjab, has alleged AAP is providing platform to radicals who are trying to destroy the state’s peace and that is why terrorist activities have increase. He also said AAP’s outside funding must also be investigated.
- Zee news owner Subash Chandra in Jalandhar has said not to vote for AAP as Kejriwal is a liar. He said Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was a as reporter once at his channel. He also informed he knew Kejriwal when he was not the AAP chief and gave money to him. Chandra said Kejriwal is a liar and his performance is not good in Delhi. Chadra said Kejriwal has only made false promises as there is no security, women have no protection and there is power shortage in Delhi.
- AAP youth coordinator, Ruby Brar has been shot in leg in Rampura Phul. AAP has said Akali Dal workers are involved in it. Police has started investigating and met leaders in Rampura Phul. Meanwhile, police has asked people to maintain peace in the state.
- Jathedar Avtar Singh Makkar is bereaved by the death of his son Manvinder Pal due to heart attack.
- BCCI is meeting ICC officials in Dubai and India has warned it will pull out of the Champions Trophy being held in England in June 2017 if its remunerations are reduced. Under the Big Three model, India has 20% more stake in ICC’s revenue, compared to England and Australia that ICC wishes to clip. If speculations are to be believed, the revenues are expected to reduce 50% that will amount to a huge loss to BCCI. But India has said any action will result in cancellation of bilateral series as major cricket teams dependent on BCCI. ICC is likely to give Afghanistan and Ireland Test statuses under a new Test structure which will leave less time for Indian Premier League (IPL). Not only this but if these measures are introduced, there will be at least one ICC event per year and disrupt with IPL that has earned huge revenues for BCCI.
- Former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja has forayed in films and for his first home production has taken Sanjay Dutt as a lead actor. In female leads he desires to take Katrina Kaif and Mahira Khan. The movie will be based on action, suspense and thrill.
