SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES FEBRUARY 6TH 2017
- Kevin O’Leary was the target of many attacks during the Conservative leadership debate that was held in Halifax on Saturday.
- Snowfall and freezing rain is being predicted for GTA tomorrow.
- Court in USA has stopped Trump’s travel ban for now. But Trump has told security agencies to check people coming into the country very carefully as courts are not cooperating with his executive order.
- Debt on Pakistan has increased to $18 trillion and opposition has hit at PML (N) government that it is not working well. The finance ministry has said the gap has increased to 35%. Opposition is saying keeping in view the rising debt, no major development can be seen in the country.
- Pakistan has said talks with India will commence after five-state elections are over there.
- MQM leader Saleem Shahzad was arrested at Karachi Airport. He returned after 24 years to Pakistan and was living in London.
- According to a Times of India report after Uri attack India thought it was at the verge of war with Pakistan. Thus under emergency arms deals, India signed several deals to get major arms cache. Indian air force signed 33 contracts to acquire 30 airplanes, mirage, and jets. Indian army signed 10 contracts to acquire Russian tanks and weapons. In the recently presented federal budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley increased defence budget to 10%.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Russia in June to reaffirm ties. It is expected the two sides will discuss trade and security cooperation.
- Pakistan should hold referendum to see if citizens want to be part of India: India’s Home Minister Rajnath Singh
- Arvind Kejriwal will undergo treatment in Bengaluru for high blood sugar.
- Income Tax Department has scanned one crore accounts under ‘Operation Clean Money’ saying it smells black money deposits in those accounts.
- Indian government has said 100% penalty will be imposed on cash transaction over IRs3 lakh from April 1.
- Sasikala is all set to become Tamil Nadu’s chief minister as Panneerselvam has resigned. But party leader Stalin has said Sasikala has been made chief minister against people’s wishes and DMK will hold protests. Meanwhile, doctors have said no foul play was detected in Jayalalithaa’s death.
- UP elections polls survey biggest issues: About 28% people said power cut is the biggest issue, 20% said jobs, and 10% clean water. But corruption and other issues were also mentioned in the survey.
- Kejriwal mets NRI volunteers and thanked them for their support. He said NRIs came from the world leaving their businesses and jobs and working hard to bring change in the province. He was accompanied by Manish Sisodia and Kumar Vishwas.
- Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has said paid media wrotethem off in 2012, but not people of Punjab. Same is the case this time and so Akali Dal will win.
- Final tally of Punjab election has been announced that shows 77.3% voting in the province. About 76.69 % were male and 78.14 % female voters. This time around youth participated actively. Voters in Patiala and other areas were given roses.
- Though AAP volunteers guarded EVMs kept in the strong rooms but in Ludhiana some Akali Dal members allegedly tried to change EVMs. AAP leader HS Phoolka informed though volunteers were guarding EVMs, news of interruptions still came to the forefront.
- Tom Brady led New England Patriots to historic comeback win against Atlanta Falcons, 34-28. Entertainment provided by Lady Gaga in half time was also lauded.
- Raees will not be released in Pakistan. Censor board has cited problem of some unsuitable content in the movie.
- Anushka Sharma as producer of her upcoming Punjab film Phillauri has released her movie’s trailer. Punjabi heartthrob and Diljit Dosanjh is seen in lead role. Before that Anushka produced NH10 Hindi movie that got rave reviews. Phillauri will be released on March 24.
