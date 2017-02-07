SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES FEBRUARY 7th, 2017 

Headlines

Canada should strengthen trade with China, India and Japan

Refugees are coming from USA to Canada.

Snow and freezing rain predicted for the GTA today.

Debate on Quetta Hospital bombing continues in Pakistan.

Black money in property business poses big risk in Pakistan.

‘Pakistan military supports terror groups against India’: South Asian experts

Voting remained higher in rural areas of Indian Punjab. Majha has 25 seats and 60.04 % polling was recorded in Amritsar West and 67.09% in Amritsar North. Ajnala recorded a turnout of 83.51%, Rajasansi recorded 79.84% and Majitha 78.77%. Gurdaspur polled 2% lower than the district’s rural constituencies of Fatehgarh Churian and Dera Baba Nanak. In Doaba which has 23 seats the overall voter turnout was lower than Majha.

Meanwhile, higher poll was recorded in villages close to Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr. Balachaur, a rural segment, polled 79.46 % and Shahkot 78.28%. Urban constituencies of Jalandhar polled an average of 70%.

It has been reported that Malwa accounts for the largest number of seats that is 69. Mohali, Ludhiana, Bathinda Urban, Ferozepur and Patiala saw 65% to 67% voting. Lambi 85.73% and Jalalabad 86.91% saw a higher turnout.

Eugenie Bouchard to go on a blind date with a fan after losing Super Bowl bet on Twitter.