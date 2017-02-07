SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES FEBRUARY 7th, 2017
- Canada should strengthen trade with China, India and Japan
- Refugees are coming from USA to Canada.
- Snow and freezing rain predicted for the GTA today.
- ‘Trump will not be allowed to address UK Parliament’: Speaker
- 13,000 ‘secretly’ hanged in Syria military prison: Amnesty International report
- Debate on Quetta Hospital bombing continues in Pakistan.
- Black money in property business poses big risk in Pakistan.
- ‘Pakistan military supports terror groups against India’: South Asian experts
- Voting remained higher in rural areas of Indian Punjab. Majha has 25 seats and 60.04 % polling was recorded in Amritsar West and 67.09% in Amritsar North. Ajnala recorded a turnout of 83.51%, Rajasansi recorded 79.84% and Majitha 78.77%. Gurdaspur polled 2% lower than the district’s rural constituencies of Fatehgarh Churian and Dera Baba Nanak. In Doaba which has 23 seats the overall voter turnout was lower than Majha.
- Meanwhile, higher poll was recorded in villages close to Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr. Balachaur, a rural segment, polled 79.46 % and Shahkot 78.28%. Urban constituencies of Jalandhar polled an average of 70%.
- It has been reported that Malwa accounts for the largest number of seats that is 69. Mohali, Ludhiana, Bathinda Urban, Ferozepur and Patiala saw 65% to 67% voting. Lambi 85.73% and Jalalabad 86.91% saw a higher turnout.
- Eugenie Bouchard to go on a blind date with a fan after losing Super Bowl bet on Twitter.
- 13. Court says cut scenes from Jolly LLB 2. Akshay Kumar said he will abide by court’s decision.
