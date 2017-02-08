SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES FEBRUARY 8TH 2017

COURTESY : IANS

1. Canada’s population has grown five per cent and is now 33.5 million. The quickest growth was seen in Alberta 11.6 per cent followed by Saskatchewan 6.3 per cent and Manitoba 5.8 per cent. Alberta had been the fastest-growing province in the 2006 and 2011 censuses as well. Alberta and Manitoba registered an increased rate of growth from the last census. British Columbia also grew faster than the national average, by 5.6 per cent. Just under 32 per cent of Canadians now live in the four western provinces, compared to 38.3 per cent in Ontario, 23.2 per cent in Quebec and 6.6 per cent in Atlantic Canada.

New Brunswick’s population has decreased by 0.5 per cent, the only province with a decline since 2011. Toronto outpaced the national growth and increased by 6.2 per cent. Ontario remained Canada’s most populous province at 13.4 million, an increase of 4.6 per cent from 2011. But Ontario’s growth rate was lower than the national average. Quebec’s population grew 3.3 per cent to 8.2 million, followed by British Columbia at 4.6 million, Alberta at 4.1 million, Manitoba at 1.3 million and Saskatchewan at 1.1 million. The population in Atlantic Canada was 2.3 million, with just under 924,000 residing in Nova Scotia. Montreal’s population has increased to 4.1 million, while Vancouver’s population now stands at 2.5 million, up 6.5 per cent.

With the growth of 14.6 per cent, Calgary is now Canada’s fourth largest city at 1.4 million, moving ahead of Ottawa-Gatineau (1.3 million). Also at 1.3 million, Edmonton is the only other Canadian city with more than a million residents. New Brunswick had the greatest decrease at 9.3 per cent. Saskatoon had the highest rate of growth since 2011 at 55.1 per cent, followed by the Alberta with 48.1 per cent.

2. Federal Government has announced $372 million funding for Bombardier. Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development said on this occasion this will create new jobs and boost the economy.

3. Starting in 2019, Ontario will increase funding for Brampton Transit and other municipal transit systems across the province. Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca was joined by Brampton-Springdale MPP Harinder Malhi and Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey today to make the announcement. Talking on the occasion Harinder Malhi said: “Our public transit users expect and deserve quality services, especially as Brampton Transit continues to see significant ridership increases year over year. Long-term predictable funding is extremely helpful in maintaining and expanding the local transit needs of our high growth city. We thank the province for doubling the gas tax – this investment will help us meet the growing needs of Brampton now and into the future.”

4. Urgent Care Centre at Peel Memorial in Brampton is opening today.

5. Oscar winner AR Rahman is keen to explore tie-ups between India and Canada.

6. A cyclist was seen dangerously crossing HWY 401. Police has urged not to put one’s life in danger.

8. A bill has been introduced to cut legal immigration to US by half.

9. US administration has said there is no plan for travel ban on Pakistanis.

10. Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju has informed over 1,200 Pakistani minority members have applied for Indian citizenship and over 12,800 of them have applied for Long Term Visa (LTV). Some will be given citizenship and others LTV.

11. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the parliament that former prime minister Manmohan Singh only knows how to bathe wearing a raincoat. He said Singh was an economist who helmed affairs for around 30-35 years and was directly involved with India’s economic affairs. But he did nothing to curb corruption. This jibe did not go well. There was a huge uproar from Congress benches who later walked out of the parliament. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said such harsh and ugly comments are not acceptable and it is unbecoming of a PM to use such language for a former prime minister.

12. OP Panneerselvam has said Jayalalithaa’s death will be probed. He informed when Jayalalithaa was dying, he was not allowed to meet her and now has been asked forcably to resign. He said the chief minister will be elected according to people’s wishes. Meanwhile, Sasikala is all set to become Tamil Nadu’s chief minister. The party is saying Sasikala has come without being elected which is not right for Tamil Nadu’s politics.

13. AAP leader Bhagwant Mann has placed an official complaint against Modi’s remarks who said: “Drinking ghee was the tradition once, if Bhagwant Mann had been there he might have suggested ‘something else’ to drink.” Mann clarified he is only a social drinker and Modi’s allegations are not right. The 43-year-old Mann is a leading contender for the chief ministerial post in Punjab.

14. Holiday has been declared in five districts of Punjab tomorrow for repoll as EVMs were not working properly in 48 stations among which 20 alone were in Majitha.

15. India will face Bangladesh in the first Test match in Hyderabad tomorrow.





