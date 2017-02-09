SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES FEBRUARY 9TH 2017 

Headlines

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has held a meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerman and looks confident. She said that Canada is well prepared for Nafta and if deal is renegotiated not only USA bit Canada will ask for a better deal. Freeland was at Trump’s inauguration and said relations between the two will be strengthened. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan also held meeting with his US counterpart recently and today Finance Minister Bill Morneau is holding high level discussions with his counterpart in the USA.

A section of press has reported that a Canadian woman, Fadwa Alaoui, a Moroccan-born Canadian citizen who is Muslim was denied entry at US border. The US border agents asked to see her cell phones. They asked for the passwords and then examined her phone for about an hour. They asked Alaoui: ‘Do you practice? Which mosque do you go to and how often? What is the name of the imam? After questioning her for hours they told her: ‘You’re not allowed to go to the United States because we found videos on your phone that are against us.” Alaoui was travelling with her four-year-child and wanted to shop for her. In Question Period yesterday Trudeau was asked about this incident. Trudeau said the federal government is working with American officials. He said: “It’s an issue everyone’s concerned about here and we’re working on it.”

Trump has said design for the US-Mexico wall has begun and he was not kidding during his election campaign. Trump said the USA will benefit from it as it will stop illegal immigrants from entering the USA. Trump said ask Israel how they have been able to protect their country because of the wall.

A new poll shows that a majority of Europeans support Trump-style travel ban and have asked for similar measures in their countries against Muslim majority countries and refugees. showsthat a majority of Europeans support Trump-style travel ban and have asked for similar measures in their countries against Muslim majority countries and refugees.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria has said India is creating a secret nuclear city that houses inter-continental missiles which is creating instability in the area. He said Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence with neighbours. But India is increasing its nuclear capability and has the ability to produce 300 nuclear bombs. India is collecting nuclear weapons and keeping in that city. India, however has denied this report.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria has said for now US administration is not putting travel ban on Pakistan.

gallantry medals on the 68th A section of media has published more details on surgical strikes by India on Pakistan on September 29. It says 19 Para soldiers took part in the operation and all those were givengallantry medalson the 68 Republic Day . The army said many personnel were involved in the planning but only 19 para soldiers conducted the surgical strike that included one Colonel, five Majors, two Captains, one Subedar, two Naib Subedars, three Havildars, one Lance Naik and four Paratroopers of the 4th and 9th battalions of the Para Regiment. Major Rohit Suri from the 4th Para was awarded a Kirti Chakra, Col Harpreet Sandhu, commanding officer of 4 Para, was honoured with a Yudh Seva Medal. The team also won four Shaurya Chakras and 13 Seva Medals. Colonel Harpreet Sandhu, was asked to lead the strikes and was awarded a Yudh Seva Medal. The report says the army started planning surgical strike in PoK soon after the Uri terror attack in J&K in which 17 soldiers were killed, but it was for the right time. Thus on September 28-29 Major Rohit Suri was asked to carry out strikes who killed two terrorists. Major Suri also killed two more terrorists who were trying to run away. Though no soldier was killed in the operation, a paratrooper, who was part of the surveillance team, suffered injuries during the operation.

Shiv Sena supremo Udhav Thackeray has urged all regional parties to form a grand alliance against BJP. He said Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee and (late) Jayalalithaa who opted out of the NDA, fought elections and won. Thackeray claimed people have rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi in states like Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala after he swept the Lok Sabha polls in 2014. Shiv Sena’s ties with BJP have already been severed in Maharashtra and he said BJP must be eliminated in Goa, elsewhere and in next elections.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said whoever lives in Hindustan and respects its tradition is Hindu. He said that although Muslims have a different way of performing prayers, they are Hindus by nationality. Across the world Indian society is known as Hindu so all Bharatiya (Indians) are Hindus.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has condemned the bad language of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying no prime minister should use it. He said India had a Donald Trump in the form of Narendra Modi two years ago. Again Congress walked out of the session and it seems this session would not be able to complete.

BJP leader Amit Shah has said during UPA 1 and UPA 2, corruption was rampant. Why foemer prime minister Manmohan Singh did not take note of it so what is wrong if Modi has pointed out.

Actor Kamal Hassan while backing Paneerselvam’s claim to Tamil Nadu chief minister’s post has said Sasikala’s calim for the post is not right. He urged other film stars to speak freely against it adding it is their responsibility to do so as public has made them such a big star. Meanwhile, Paneerselvam has met the governor to get his assurances. Another leader Madhusudan is also in favour of Paneerselvam. News is that Sasikala is also meeting governor to sort the matter as several MLAs are standing with her, per her claim. She said she must be given chance to be the next chief minister. She has kept her MLAs at safe place where they have no access to TV channels or mobile phones.

Campaigning for the first phase in UP has ended. Akhilesh Yadav has said his party will win for sure. In UP a seven-phase elections will be held while in Goa and Punjab it ended in a single phase. Election Commission has said unless elections end in UP, polling cannot start in Manipur and Uttarakhand. Results will only be announced after that.

UP’s future at risk as a report shows 52.7% of children only are fully immunised, leaving rest at risk of disease or death.

In the 1984 riots case Tytler has been asked to appear in court on CBI plea for lie detection test.

Congress leader Balwinder Singh and his associates were sent to jail for allegedly bribing voters in Majitha. Liquor was also recovered from their possession and so all were taken for judicial custody. Lali Majithia has alleged that in fact Akali Dal is doing all that not them.

Re-poll in five Punjab districts has completed and no unfortunate event took place there.

Family of the deceased Pakistani has given pardon to 10 Punjabi youths who were sentenced to death in Dubai. Thus death penalty might be averted.

In the first Test being played between India and Bangladesh in Hyderabad, the hosts made 356/3 on the first day.

Indian captain Virat Kohli was asked for not taking Karun Nayyar in the team though he scored three centuries not out in the last game. Kohli said Rehane has been working hard and so must be part of the team. Later Murli Vijay while talking to media said he is working on his performance.

The second season of PSL tournament has started in Dubai. Islamabad was the winner of the first season. PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has said the final will be held in Lahore and proper security measures have been taken for foreign players so there is no need to worry.

Azhar Ali has been removed as captain from the ODI team and Sarfraz Ahmed has been given this chance. Pakistan’s ODI ranking is in danger and it is being asked if the side will qualify before the September deadline.