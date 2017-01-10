SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES JANUARY 10TH, 2017 

Headlines

Federal cabinet is being reshuffled by Prime Minister Trudeau ahead of Trump’s swearing-in as US President. Chrystia Freeland has been appointed Canada’s new minister of Foreign Affairs in a Liberal cabinet reshuffle and replace Stéphane Dion. Immigration Minister John McCallum is also leaving politics and will be the country’s ambassador to China.

Minister Navdeep Bains has announced innovation funding for Honda Canada.

ICCC member Mukund Purohit has been honoured with 2017 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award by Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. ICCC President Arun Srivastav congratulates Purohit adding it is a proud moment for the organization.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas were celebrated at the Indian Consulate in Toronto. Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia addressed the ceremony and informed of the new developments in India.

Snow and rain is making commute difficult in GTA today.

US President-elect Trump appoints son-in-law Jared Kushner his senior advisor.

Pakistan government has been asked to explain General Sharif’s post in Saudi-led alliance.

PPP, JI and PTI have said they will oppose reinstatement of military courts. PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi has asked the government for how long military will be used for civil government’s running.

Arrest warrants have been issued for former Pakistani cricket team captain Wasim Akram for not appearing before court.

The IT department has said around IRs4 lakh crores have returned to the banks that will be fully investigated.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Vibrant Gujrat summit and said India is benefiting because of demography, democracy and demand. He said whereas major economies are slowing down India’s economy is growing. Modi also vowed for more betterment in the country.

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has blamed Pakistan and separatists planned five-month violence in Kashmir. She said after detailed investigation culprits will be punished.

UAE’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed will visit India to boost ties with UAE. MJ Akbar, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs has said the country though has good relations with the Middle Eastern countries but will strengthen them further. UAE is interested in investing in India’s infrastructure.

Mumbai WiFi becomes India’s largest public WiFi service. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the service will reach in all parts of Maharashtra.

AAP leader Atishi Marlena has clarified that Kejriwal will not be Punjab’s chief minister. His appointment rumour was fueled after Delhi’s Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia comments that people should voted as if Arvind Kejriwal was the Punjab chief minister. Atishi said Sisodia’s media distorted his comments.

Capt Amarinder hasedcalls Kejriwal a liar who is out to grab chief minister’s post.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal has said AAP’s conspiracy to foist Kejriwal on Punjab has been exposed. The expulsion of Sucha Singh Chhotepur was also a step in this direction. Bhagwant Mann’s career is also being destroyed by asking him to fight against big faces, Sukhbir alleged.

BJP leader Vijay Sampla has also said Kejriwal wants to grab chief minister’s post.

Bhagwant Mann has said during a rally in Jalalabad that he is not in race for chief minister’s post. When asked if he threw stones on Sukhbir’s vehicles, Mann said he is not surprised that Sukhbir is blaming him for everything.

Punjab Congress has once reiterated if elected it will end Punjab’s drug menace in four weeks.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal: Capt Amarinder has forgotten that Punjab is already providing power to industry at the lowest tariff and where will he get money from to make it cheaper

AAP: Whatever Capt is promising to Punjab, it is exactly opposite of what he did as chief minister from 2002-2007.

Congress poll freebies will cost the party IRs10,000 crore a year.

Bhagwant Mann rally: We have huge support in Doaba and Majha not just in Malwa but media is not showing our rallies.

BJP to pit a celebrity against Navjot Singh Sidhu . The party will also announce full list in the next few days.

FICA report: Safety for PSL final cannot be guaranteed as PSL tries to hold final in Lahore.

FIFA has agreed to expand World Cup to 48 teams from 2026 edition. Earlier only 32 teams were allowed to contest.