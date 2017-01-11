SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES JANUARY 11TH 2017
- After cabinet shuffle former Immigration Minister John McCallum is excited. Meanwhile Chrystia Freeland has thanked the government for this promotion. Chrystia was a writer and a journalist before joining politics.
- A total of 19,692 properties were sold for $1-million or higher in 2016 in GTA that shows a 77 % increase: Sotheby’s
- US President-elect Donald Trump will meet media today at 11am and answer some of their questions.
- Trump has clarified he has no deals or loans with Russia.
- Outgoing US President Barack Obama got emotional at last night’s farewell speech.
- Chinese media has warned that China will not ‘sit with arms crossed’ if India sells missiles to Vietnam.
- Pakistan’s Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar told Senate that the government is not in the business of disappearing people.
- Opposition parties walked out of Senate over Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar’s remarks about banned outfits where he said outlawed sectarian organisations cannot be equated with those of terrorist organizations.
- Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has said former army chief Raheel Sharif has yet to apply for NOC to join military alliance in Saudi Arabia.
- People living near BSF’s J&K camp say officers sell rations to civilians at half price.
- BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur’s wife Sharmila has said what her husband has done is right because it is the truth. Bahadur in his video on social media had said that jawans are given sub-standard food sometimes they have to go to bed empty stomach. Rohit, Tej Bahadur Yadav son has also supported his father saying asking for proper food is not wrong as they seek justice in this regard.
- World Bank has predicted India’s grow at 7% during this year.
- About 30% of driving licenses in India are bogus, says ‘embarrassed’ minister Nitin Gadkari.
- Rahul Gandhi with sister Priyanka and Akhilesh Yadav with wife will launch a joint campaign in UP to stop BJP’s march.
- Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh meeting failed again though both are claiming they have control over SP. Singh said he still is the party head and made his son chief minister. Akhilesh confessed he came in power because of his father but people today love him because of the work he has done for them.
- Shiv Sena forms alliance with two other parties in Goa to fight elections against BJP.
- Filing of nomination papers begins today in Punjab. January 18 will be the last date.
- Kejriwal denies reports about him saying Punjab’s Chief Minister will be from Punjab. He said any promises made by AAP will be fulfilled. He said Punjab’s Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal stays awake at midnight to contemplate what would happen to him if Kejriwal becomes Punjab’s chief minister?
- Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said a trader will be Punjab’s next finance minister in a bid to attract businessmen.
- AAP has cancelled Amritsar Central’s nominee for the second time. It was told earlier that Darbari Lal’s candidacy has been terminated for falling health. But AAP has explained it has been cancelled on corruption charges. AAP spokesperson Gurpreet Ghuggi has said new name will soon be announced.
- Gurbachan Singh hurled a shoe at Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at a public meeting in Lambi constituency. Punjab’s Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal said as opposition knows Akali Dal will form government again, it is using all these tactics.
- Punjab’s Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal has said Akali Dal will win 234 seats. When asked by media there are only 117 seats. Sukhbir said Akali Dal will win 117 in this and next elections.
- Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has urged people to vote for Akali Dal-BJP and save Punjab.
- We are committed to providing world class education in government schools: AAP
- Capt Amarinder says Congress manifesto is being appreciated by people adding he is committed to one job per family which is his commitment to youth but it is being questioned by the opposition.
- Ryadu, Dhoni and Yuvraj played well but India A lost against England in the warm-up game.
- Yuvraj is back in team only because Dhoni isn’t captain: Father Yograj Singh
- Pakistan will start first ODI against Australia and it is vital for Pakistan to win this series to qualify for 2019 World Cup. In ICC’s ODI raking Pakistan stands at the eighth position – it is two points ahead of Bangladesh and two points behind West Indies. England has already qualified. September 30 is the cutoff date when seven top teams will be finalized. The bottom four teams will have to play the qualifying round.
- India will start its first ODI against England soon. If India wins, it can go up near South Africa. Currently, Australia is on number one, South Africa is number two, and India is on number three. If England wins it will be on number four pushing India to the fifth position.
