SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES JANUARY 12TH 2017 

Headlines

Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi who was on India tour in an interview with YMedia said Canada wants to build strong relations with India. When asked how he felt visiting India after being detained in that country for 21 months during the 1980s, Sohi said it was a different time and he has no grudge.

June 2017 deadline to exchange IRs 500 and IRs 1000 notes is set only for the NRIs. However, this does not apply to those who have Canadian, US or Australian citizenship, have OIC or PIO cards.

Justin Trudeau starts road trip in Ontario today. But it is being asked if he is meeting with common man or select people. His vacation with two senior Liberal members and their spouses on Bell Island, owned by Agha Khan is also being questioned.

Royal LePage has announced house prices may increase in 2017 but not at the pace of 2016. Last year it increased in Toronto but not other places. However, this year prices will keep rising in Toronto and Vancouver.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj warned Amazon that their officials will not be given visa to enter India for selling doormats with Indian tricolor. Amazon pulled back while sale of Indian flags as doormats in Canada have dropped.

Is Jagmeet Singh considering to run for Federal NDP leadership? Jagmeet Singh has not commented on the issue. He came in politics in 2011 but lost in the first election. He ran in provincial election later and for the first time won as NDP candidate from Brampton NDP. Jagmeet has said he has always faced challenges and will keep on doing the same.

US President-elect Donald Trump has called Russia an asset in fighting I SIS. During the first press conference he also informed that he has handed over his businesses to his sons to avoid any conflict of interest.

During the first press conference Trump called CNN as fake news and shouted at its journalist. Trump told him not to be rude and did not give him the chance to ask question. This is the first time a head of state has spoken in this manner in USA against such a big news organisation.

Controversial secret dossier reveals several things about Trump in Russia but both have denied it calling it fake news.

Panamagate: Court in Pakistan has quizzed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s counsel about London flats money trail and Dubai factory. Makhdoom Ali Khan has denied all allegations leveled against the prime minister. A panel headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has asked the prime minister’s lawyer to reply properly on these issues.

Pakistan has showed concerns on India’s missile program and called it a danger for the region. India recently test fired Agni V missile that has the capability of carrying nuclear warheads.

In a rare gesture, air chief marshal BS Dhanoa flew solo in MiG-21. During Kargil war also he initiated several operations for which he received Yudh Seva medal.

Khanderi, India’s second Scorpene-class submarine has been launched. The event was attended by several naval and other chiefs.

The BSF has submitted report on the allegation of providing sub-standard food to Home Ministry. Home Ministry is investigating all these allegations.

TCS chief Chandrasekaran has been named chairman of Tata Sons Consultancy. Chandrasekaran comes with rich experience and is thought to handle issues properly.

The Supreme Court of India has told Sahara chief to pay IRs600 crore by February 6 or go back to jail.