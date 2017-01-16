SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES JANUARY 16TH 2017
- Amber alert issued for Alyssa Langille, 15, who was believed to be abducted in Mississauga has been cancelled now. The girl has been found in good health. But still there is no news of her abductors.
- Average house in Canada stood at $470,661 in December 2016, up 3.5% compared to December 2015.
- An Oxfam study shows that two richest Canadians have wealth equal to one third Canadians. Media magnate David Thomson of Thomson Reuters and Holt Renfrew owner Galen Weston are worth a collective $33.1 billion (USD). This is equivalent to the collective net worth of 30 per cent of Canadians and equals to 11 million poor Canadians.
- A 24-year-male was found dead in a Brampton accident. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.
- UD President-elect Trump has said Nato is obsolete and should be revamped. Europe and Canada are watching these reactions very carefully. German foreign minister showing reaction on this comment has said Trump is contradicting his own defence secretary.
- China has told US, India’s membership to nuke club NSG cannot be a farewell gift from President Obama.
- An Oxfam study shows that a total of 57 Indians own 70% of India’s wealth.
- IMF has cut India’s growth forecast further due to demonetisation.
- Celebrations in UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav camp after EC allotted him the ‘cycle’ symbol. It is being said that Akhilesh-led SP, Congress, and RLD may form Bihar-style grand alliance in UP. Meetings in this regard are not only being held between Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi but Akhilesh’s wife Dimple and Priyanka Gandhi also.
- Mulayam Singh Yadav has said he will contest against son Akhilesh if he does not relent. If he files nomination papers, all eyes will be on this constituency.
- An arrested Delhi paedophile who attacked 100s of young girls stunned cops with his confession: ‘Yes, I did it’. People are also astonished as the sex offender confessed to sexually assaulting girls as young as aged eight.
- Navjot Sidhu in a press conference has said he was a born Congressman and this is ghar wapsi for him after joining Congress. He was annoyed with Akali Dal but not with BJP and called it his mother. When asked if he will be the party’s chief ministerial candidate, Sidhu did not reply. Sidhu said he left AAP as Kejriwal told him not to contest but was offered the deputy chief ministerial candidate. Sidhu said he left that offer to serve people. Navjot Sidhu also said it was the beginning of a new inning adding: “On the front foot. Punjab, Punjabiyat and every Punjabi must win.”
- Navjot Kaur Sidhu has announced Navjot Sidhu will hold 70 rallies in Punjab.
- Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East where his wife is sitting MLA right now.
- Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, grandson of Beant Singh will fight in Jalalabad against Sukhbir Badal and Bhagwant Mann.
- Former Olympian Pargat Singh will fight from his own segment Jalandhar Cant.
- Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal has targeted Sidhu saying why has he come to Punjab 20 days before election? What took him so long? What was the bargain? He asked Sidhu to come clean and inform Punjabis of his deal with Congress. He said Sidhu cannot be trusted as he changes his mother every day.
- Sukhbir also targeted Capt Amarinder asking him was he not invited or did he not go at the event in which Sidhu joined Congress? He also said Capt did not attend as Rahul Gandhi made Sidhu the face of Punjab Congress.
- Sukhbir Singh also blamed Kejriwal for the murder of Hindu leader, Amit Sharma. He alleged that Kejriwal’s friendship with radicals is destabilizing peace in Punjab. Sukhbir added Kejriwal is inciting people against Akali Dal.
- Sukhbir Badal has alleged that Kejriwal has fielded weak candidates against Capt Amarinder, Sunil Jakhar and Charanjit Channi but has reserved AAP big guns to take on Akali Dal.
- Union Minister Harsimrat Badal has said AAP and Congress should form a pre-poll alliance as they are getting closer.
- Capt Amarinder has once again reiterated his resolve that he will hang even Badals if they are found guilty of sacrilege case. In the case of drugs also, Capt said all offenders will be hanged. He said though alcohol cannot be banned in the state but there are other options for keeping youth away from such things. When asked why was he missing from the event where Sidhu joined Congress? Capt replied the two of them will go to the Golden Temple and hold a joint Amritsar press conference. Capt said Sidhu’s entry in Congress will strengthen the party. He also welcomed Sidhu in Congress.
- AAP has fielded ex-Akali leader Upkar Sandhu from Amritsar Lok Sabha bypoll.
- BJP has said Sidhu’s decision to join Congress is wrong. He will regret it.
- Satpal Gosain has taken U-turn once again and is back in ‘mother party’ BJP
- BJP has announced six new candidates. Manoranjan Kalia is BJP candidate from Jalandhar Central; Mahinder Bhagat from Jalandhar West; Som Parkash from Phagwara; Surjit Jiyani from Fazilka; Anil Joshi from Amritsar North and Dr Parminder Sharma from Anandpur Sahib.
- Former Punjab chief minister Surjit Singh Barnala cremated with state honours.
- Nomination of youth leader Brinder Singh Dhillon from Ropar constituency has triggered a revolt within Congress. Chamkaur Sahib MLA and CLP leader Charanjit Singh Channi has threatened to resign and contest independently if he was not removed. Several district leaders have also resigned alleging that the Congress high command has favoured an outsider.
- In the first ODI, India beat England by three wickets, thanks to the centuries of Kohli and Jadhav. Playing first England scored 350/7. In reply India made 356/7 in 48.1 overs. India is ahead in series 1-0.
- The second ODI, Pakistan beat Australia by six wickets and so level series 1-1. Australia made 220 in 48.2 overs. Pakistan in reply scored 221/4 in 47.4 overs. A total of five ODIs will be played between the two sides..
- Punjab movie launched over the weekend, Sarvann is going well at box office. It is a Priyanka Chopra production.
- Aamir Khan’s Dangal ruled Filmfare Awards and won four awards. Alia Bhatt received Best Actress Award for Udta Punjab. Udta Punjab received three awards.
- In a Koffee With Karan episode, Kareena Kapoor said it would be amazing to get stuck with Saif and Shahid in an elevator.
