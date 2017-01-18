SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – JANUARY 18TH 2017
- During the Conservative leadership race last night candidates launched sharp attack on each other, with Maxime Bernier and Lisa Raitt getting the most criticism. This was the French language debate that was held in Quebec City last night. After the two-hour debate, French speakers Maxime Bernier and Steven Blaney were thought to have done better than the other 11 contestant who did not connect well with the French speakers.
- Kevin O’Leary has entered the Conservative leadership race today. He has been a reality TV star on investment shows such as Shark Tank. O’Leary, who was being considered to be like Donald Trump, shunned the idea saying his stance on immigration is not so aggressive, saying: “I’m the son of an immigrant from Ireland and from Lebanon and there are no walls in my world.” O’Leary said though both got famous on reality television but there are hardly any similarities between the two men adding “we need a leader that can actually deal with Trump.” He also said Nato needs more help from Canada unlike Trump who called the organization as obsolete.
- Trump has been sued by reality show contestant Summer Zervos for denying sexual assault. Zervos said she had to face the brunt in wake of Trump’s denial.
- Open letter from media to Trump: We will set the rules and not let you ban organizations from covering your events.
- Supreme Court of Pakistan has said the prime minister does not have ‘absolute’ immunity and require the 2011 gift trail of the prime minister to his daughter and proof of Hussain Nawaz’s wealth. Justice Khosa said the panel is not saying if the prime minister gathered wealth through wrong means and it is black money but must hold probe into it. The court also scolded Sharif’s counsel for getting all documents in place adding it is a simple request and must be heeded to as the court is not speaking in Farsi.
- Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s advisor on foreign affairs, Sartaj Aziz has told Kabul to stop blaming Islamabad and review its fragmented approach to peace talks. He said terrorism in Pakistan is in fact because of Afghanistan but both countries must work together to eliminate it.
- Foreign media at the Economic Forum in Davos has given good news to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that experts are seeing gap with China is closing. They talked to the 1400 CEO who have come from 70 countries who thought though this is true India still has to take several steps. Though India’s GDP growth is ahead of China but still doing business in India is not easy and infrastructure is also less developed than China. Also the pace of easing trade international partners is slow.
- RBI governor Urjit Patel has informed talk on demonitisation has commenced at the beginning of 2016 but decision was taken late. The panel asking him questions included BJP members. The Committee was headed by former Union minister and senior Congress leader M Veerapa Moily who had asked the RBI to discuss demonetisation of IRs500 and IRs1,000 currency notes and its impact. Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh who has been calling the policy a failure, at one point intervened and came to the rescue of Patel saying RBI as an institution needs to be respected.
- India has said it suspects ISI’s hand in Kanpur train disaster. The three arrested in this connection have indicated towards a new type of terrorism.
- Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been acquitted in the Arms Act Case by court in Jodhpur. Salman Khan has thanked fans for supporting him. Salman’s father Salim Khan has said his son is not guilty. The court upheld that Salman was given benefit of doubt as prosecution’s witness and proofs against him were not enough. Salman was convicted for keeping illegal arms, expiry of their licenses and hunting endangered species.
- Kumar Vishwas has once again said he is not joining BJP adding it is just a rumour. Rubbishing the rumour strongly he said, has he ever said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is joining the TDP or Amit Shah entering AAP.
- Sukhbir Singh Badal has alleged that AAP is being funded by foreign-based terrorist bodies. He also called Navjot Sidhu a character who does not take anything serious and so is treating elections as a comedy show also. He said both Sidhu and Capt Amarinder Singh brought no development in Amristsar and are fighting assembly elections now. He said Punjab knows not to vote for such people.
- Kejriwal in Chandigarh was asked about the SYL issue and he said once in power he will resolve SYL in Punjab’s favour. The media questioned he says something else in Delhi and something else here in Punjab but he denied. He also promised that AAP will make Punjab the first corruption-free state. He added Punjab is facing the law and order situation as police is not allowed because of the interference of politicians who should not be allowed to do so. AAP will eliminate this practice, Kejriwal said.
- Punjab has requested the court to hear Haryana’s SYL plea after assembly polls but the Supreme Court has declined this request. Assembly elections in Punjab are commencing from February 4. Results will be announced on March 11.
- Akali Dal has said big crowds at their rallies are enough proof to indicate their victory in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.
- Capt Amarinder, after filing his papers, has dared the Badals to fight his battle in Patiala, adding he will dispose off Badals not only from Lambi but Punjab.
- Sidhu after filing nomination papers talked to media saying it is not a personal fight and so hopes victory will be of ‘Punjabiyat’ and Punjab.
- JJ Singh has lashed out at Capt for calling him an ‘ordinary cadet’. He said he won 20 medals and has served at senior positions so Capt should not speak like this.
- Though female equality is talked in all fields but less than 10% women are in fray from Punjab. Out of the 117 seats, Congress has only fielded 10 women, out of which four are party leaders. AAP that will contest on 112 seats, has nine women. The party has given five seats to the Lok Insaaf party that has nominated all male candidates. Akali Dal has five women in its 94 seats. BJP out of 23 candidates only has two women.
- Australia and Pakistan will play the third ODI tomorrow. The series stands at 1-1.
- India and England will play their second ODI tomorrow. India has already won the first one.
